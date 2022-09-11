Skip to main content
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards apologizes for offensive comment

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards apologizes for offensive comment

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry," Edwards began.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry," Edwards began.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has issued a public apology for an offensive comment he made in a video posted to social media. 

"Look at these queer a-- [N-word], man. Look wha the world done come to," Edwards says in a now-deleted video that was posted to Instagram. He made the comment while the camera was focused on a group of people outside. 

Edwards issued the following apology on Sunday: 

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Edwards, 21, is entering his third season in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The 2022-23 season officially begins with the start of training camp Sept. 27 and Edwards could be the star player on a Minnesota team that has big expectations after making the playoffs last season and adding Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson to the roster in the offseason. 

The Timberwolves begin the upcoming regular season Oct. 19 at Target Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Related: Anthony Edwards 'looks like a monster' this offseason

Related: Dwyane Wade, Andre Iguodala heap more praise on Anthony Edwards

Related Articles

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards apologizes after hateful social media post

By Joe Nelson
20211121_Vikings_Packers_REG11_1048
MN Vikings

Three Rams concepts that can take the Vikings' offense to the next level

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Michael Irvin boldly predicts Kirk Cousins to set record against Packers

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19024157_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

Here's what Lindsay Whalen said in her Basketball Hall of Fame speech

By Chris Schad
Nakia Watson
MN Gophers

Saturday was a great day to be a Gopher football fan

By Chris Schad
Lewis Cine
MN Vikings

What's the latest injury news ahead of Vikings-Packers?

By Adam Uren
Adrian Peterson
NFL News and Rumors

Watch: The moment Adrian Peterson is KO'd by Le'Veon Bell

By Adam Uren
Nick Gordon
MN Twins

Twins fall into another early hole, can't come back vs. Guardians

By Chris Schad