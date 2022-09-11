Anthony Edwards apologizes after hateful social media post

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has issued a public apology for an offensive comment he made in a video posted to social media.

"Look at these queer a-- [N-word], man. Look wha the world done come to," Edwards says in a now-deleted video that was posted to Instagram. He made the comment while the camera was focused on a group of people outside.

Edwards issued the following apology on Sunday:

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

Edwards, 21, is entering his third season in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2022-23 season officially begins with the start of training camp Sept. 27 and Edwards could be the star player on a Minnesota team that has big expectations after making the playoffs last season and adding Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson to the roster in the offseason.

The Timberwolves begin the upcoming regular season Oct. 19 at Target Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Related: Anthony Edwards 'looks like a monster' this offseason

Related: Dwyane Wade, Andre Iguodala heap more praise on Anthony Edwards