Timberwolves hire new TV voice Michael Grady from YES Network

The Minnesota Timberwolves have found Dave Benz's replacement: Michael Grady, who comes to Minnesota after spending the past six years working at the YES Network in New York.

Grady, 39 and originally from Indiana, was primarily a sideline reporter and pre- and post-game host for Brooklyn Nets games at YES Network, though he also filled in as the play-by-play announcer from time to time.

He replaces Benz, whose contract wasn't renewed following his 10th season.

“Today is a thrilling day for myself and my family as this has been my lifelong dream to be an NBA play-by-play announcer,” said Grady, in a press release. “I can’t wait to join Jim Petersen and the rest of the Bally Sports North crew calling games for this exciting franchise. I also look forward to interacting with our phenomenal Timberwolves fans and partners in the community to continue to tell the stories of this great basketball state.”

Jim Petersen will remain in his role as analyst alongside Grady.

“Michael’s extensive knowledge of the game and his genuine on-air style make him the perfect fit for this role," said Timberwolves & Lynx Chief Executive Officer Ethan Casson, in a statement. "As Michael returns to his Midwest roots, we couldn’t be more excited to have his voice on the call for Timberwolves games for seasons to come."



Bally Sports announced Wednesday that it is launching Bally Sports+ on Sept. 26, and it will serve as another home for Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild games. More on that streaming service here.