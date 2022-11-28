Jim Pohlad steps back at Twins; nephew Joe taking over day-to-day operations

Minnesota Twins' controlling owner Jim Pohlad is taking a step back from the day-to-day operations of the team, with his nephew Joe Pohlad stepping up.

It was confirmed Monday that the 40-year-old Joe Pohlad is being promoted to executive chair of the Twins, while his uncle Jim Pohlad will remain chairman, but will have a less hands-on role at the organization.

In a letter to the team, Jim Pohlad said he would be "transitioning day-to-day Twins leadership responsibilities" to his nephew, with Joe Pohlad providing "leadership to all facets of the Twins organization on behalf of the Pohlad family."

Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey will now report directly to Joe Pohlad.

Joe Pohlad has been involved with the Minnesota Twins via the Pohlad Companies since 2007. He has most recently been involved in the Twins' marketing department, and played a prominent role last week when the Twins' new uniforms and logos were unveiled at the Mall of America.

His tenure at Pohlad Companies also saw him in charges of Go Media, which owned and operated Twin Cities radio stations Go 96.3 and Go 95.3 until the stations were sold in December 2020.

Joe Pohlad is the son of Bob Pohlad and the grandson of former Twins owner Carl Pohlad, who bought the Twins in 1984 and who died in 2009.

