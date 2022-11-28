Jim Pohlad steps back at Twins; nephew Joe taking over day-to-day operations

Skip to main content
Jim Pohlad stepping back at Twins; nephew Joe taking over day-to-day operations

Jim Pohlad stepping back at Twins; nephew Joe taking over day-to-day operations

Jim Pohlad remains the chairman but is handing off day-to-day operations of the team.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Pohlad Companies

Jim Pohlad remains the chairman but is handing off day-to-day operations of the team.

Minnesota Twins' controlling owner Jim Pohlad is taking a step back from the day-to-day operations of the team, with his nephew Joe Pohlad stepping up.

It was confirmed Monday that the 40-year-old Joe Pohlad is being promoted to executive chair of the Twins, while his uncle Jim Pohlad will remain chairman, but will have a less hands-on role at the organization.

In a letter to the team, Jim Pohlad said he would be "transitioning day-to-day Twins leadership responsibilities" to his nephew, with Joe Pohlad providing "leadership to all facets of the Twins organization on behalf of the Pohlad family."

Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey will now report directly to Joe Pohlad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Pohlad has been involved with the Minnesota Twins via the Pohlad Companies since 2007. He has most recently been involved in the Twins' marketing department, and played a prominent role last week when the Twins' new uniforms and logos were unveiled at the Mall of America.

His tenure at Pohlad Companies also saw him in charges of Go Media, which owned and operated Twin Cities radio stations Go 96.3 and Go 95.3 until the stations were sold in December 2020.

Joe Pohlad is the son of Bob Pohlad and the grandson of former Twins owner Carl Pohlad, who bought the Twins in 1984 and who died in 2009.

Disclaimer: Go Media previously owned what is now known as Bring Me The News, which it sold to the current owners in February 2018.

Related Articles

Joe Pohlad
MN Twins

Jim Pohlad steps back at Twins; nephew Joe taking over day-to-day operations

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19498169
MN Vikings

SKOL Searching: Should the Vikings blitz more?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Watch: Ranking Justin Jefferson's 10 best catches in 2022

By Joe Nelson
Andrew Booth Jr.
MN Vikings

Report: Andrew Booth Jr. needs knee surgery

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19497666_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings clinching scenarios and race for the No. 1 seed

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19497889
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: This is the Kirk Cousins the Vikings needed

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Steph Curry
MN Timberwolves

Defending champion Warriors spank Timberwolves

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19514844_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Kaprizov extends points streak as Wild down Coyotes

By Bring Me The Sports