Joe Mauer to be inducted into Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame
Mauer retired from baseball in 2018. He's also eligible to be inducted into Cooperstown in 2023.
The newest member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame will be Joe Mauer.
The Twins announced Friday that Mauer will be inducted into the team's HOF before the Aug. 5 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He'll become the 35th member of the team's most prestigious club, joining:
- Harmon Killebrew
- Rod Carew
- Tony Oliva
- Kent Hrbek
- Kirby Puckett
- Calvin Griffith
- Herb Carneal
- Jim Kaat
- Bert Blyleven
- Tom Kelly
- Bob Allison
- Bob Casey
- Earl Battey
- Frank Viola
- Carl Pohlad
- Zoilo Versalles
- Gary Gaetti
- Jim Rantz
- Rick Aguilera
- Brad Radke
- George Brophy
- Greg Gagne
- Jim Perry
- Camilo Pascual
- Eddie Gaurdado
- Tom Mee
- John Gordon
- Torii Hunter
- Michael Cuddyer
- Andy Macphail
- Johan Santana
- Jerry Bell
- Joe Nathan
- Justin Morneau
Mauer was the 2009 American League MVP and went to the All-Star Game six times. He won five Silver Slugger awards, three batting titles and snagged three Gold Glove honors.
