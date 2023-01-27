Joe Mauer to be inducted into Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame

Mauer retired from baseball in 2018. He's also eligible to be inducted into Cooperstown in 2023.

The newest member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame will be Joe Mauer.

The Twins announced Friday that Mauer will be inducted into the team's HOF before the Aug. 5 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He'll become the 35th member of the team's most prestigious club, joining:

Harmon Killebrew

Rod Carew

Tony Oliva

Kent Hrbek

Kirby Puckett

Calvin Griffith

Herb Carneal

Jim Kaat

Bert Blyleven

Tom Kelly

Bob Allison

Bob Casey

Earl Battey

Frank Viola

Carl Pohlad

Zoilo Versalles

Gary Gaetti

Jim Rantz

Rick Aguilera

Brad Radke

George Brophy

Greg Gagne

Jim Perry

Camilo Pascual

Eddie Gaurdado

Tom Mee

John Gordon

Torii Hunter

Michael Cuddyer

Andy Macphail

Johan Santana

Jerry Bell

Joe Nathan

Justin Morneau

Mauer was the 2009 American League MVP and went to the All-Star Game six times. He won five Silver Slugger awards, three batting titles and snagged three Gold Glove honors.

Related: Byron Buxton again calls out 'wanna be fans'

Related: Jake Mauer, the father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66