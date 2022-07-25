What did David Ortiz say about the Twins during his HOF speech?

The Minnesota Twins had plenty of representation at this year's National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but while Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were known for what they did with the Twins, David Ortiz was known for what happened after he left.

The Twins released Ortiz after the 2002 season and he went on to sign with the Boston Red Sox. Three World Series titles later, Big Papi was born and on his way to Cooperstown.

During his Hall of Fame speech on Sunday afternoon, Ortiz thanked the Twins and many of his coaches that paved his path to the majors while also expressing admiration for his time with the Twins.

"Before I was Big Papi, before the Red Sox, before the Twins, I was just a kid playing ball in the Dominican Republic. To all my coaches from winter ball, minor league and the big leagues, I could not have done it without you."

Ortiz went on to describe how John Russell and Al Newman worked to build his confidence in the minor leagues and helped him get to Minnesota shortly after he was traded from the Seattle Mariners in 1997.

While a series of injuries and inconsistency ultimately convinced the Twins to release him in favor of Matt LeCroy, Ortiz was thankful for what he learned during his time in Minnesota.

"Even though it didn't work out the way everyone expected, I learned from my time there that once I got my shot in any other place, I was going to work hard to never let it go until the last day I played." Ortiz said.

Ortiz also thanked fellow Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett, who helped him acclimate to the majors.

"I miss him so much," Ortiz said. "He taught me so much about the game. He gave me so much advice and he was so wonderful to me that when I went to Boston, I started wearing his number, No. 34. God bless you, Kirby, wherever God has you."

Ortiz went on to thank Hall of Famer Paul Molitor and several teammates throughout the early 2000s including LaTroy Hawkins, Eddie Guardado, Corey Koskie, Jacque Jones, Torii Hunter, Matt Lawton and Brad Radke.

"All of those guys, they had my back when they played for the Twins," Ortiz said. "I love you guys, man. From the bottom of my heart."

Ortiz concluded by telling that when you believe in someone, you can change their world. He stated that changed his life and left one last thank you to everyone that helped him.

"To everyone that believed in me...know I could not have done this without you. My Hall of Fame plaque represents each one of you and I'm going to thank you guys for the rest of my life."

Twins fans wish that Ortiz's career had ended in Minnesota, but it appears his time here had a major impact on his Hall of Fame career.