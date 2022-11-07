Skip to main content
Cam Dantzler a 'long shot' to play in Buffalo

Third-year corner injured his ankle in 20-17 win in Washington

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings will most likely have to face the potent Bills passing attack without third-year corner Cam Dantzler.

Kevin O'Connell said today that Dantzler is a "long shot" to play this Sunday after suffering an ankle injury against the Commanders.

Dantzler has come big in moments for the Vikings this season including a key pass break up late in Week four against the Saints and a fumble recovery to close out a win against the Bears the following week.

The Vikings have several options to replace Dantzler at the number two corner spot opposite Patrick Peterson. Slot corner Chandon Sullivan could move over or rookies Andrew Booth Jr. or Akayleb Evans could get the start.

Evans is coming off an impressive performance in Washington on Sunday.

