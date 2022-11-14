Cowboys favored to beat Vikings in Minneapolis this week

Say what? Yes, the Dallas Cowboys are 2-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings for their Week 11 showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Vikings are fresh off a thrilling win at Buffalo to get them to 8-1 while the Cowboys suffered a deflating overtime loss to the Packers in head coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.

Typically, the home team is awarded 3 points in the odds, so if this game were being played at Jerry World in Dallas then the Cowboys would probably be a 5-point favorite.

Dallas is 6-3. They went 4-1 with Cooper Rush at quarterback and are 2-2 with Dak Prescott under center. As lucky as the Vikings were Sunday to pull out a victory, they did it in Buffalo and held a potent Bills offense to six points in the second half.

Josh Allen threw two bad interceptions in the end zone and then fumbled the snap for the incredible Vikings touchdown with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter, but Vikings defenders still had to make the plays. And that's what the Vikings have done all season.

Minnesota is +8 in turnover margin, ranking second in the NFL behind the Eagles (+15). Dallas is fourth at +6.

What's more shocking about Dallas being favored is that they're hyped defense was manhandled by the Packers. Green Bay ran the ball down Dallas' throat all day, racking up 207 yards. Green Bay elected to throw the ball with two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers only 20 times, and if rookie Christian Watson can go for 100+ yards and three touchdowns how is Dallas going to stop Justin Jefferson in Minnesota?

We'll see if the odds change as the week goes along, but it's very clear that Vegas still hasn't fully bought the hype around the Vikings.

Related: Justin Jefferson amazed by own catch, now thinking Super Bowl

Related: Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish