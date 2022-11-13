Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish

Minnesota Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen added a few more memorable highlights to his career on Sunday.

The excitable play-by-play man is known for big moments, like his "This is not Detroit this is the Super Bowl" shout after Brett Favre threw an interception in the 2009 NFC title game, or his "No! No! The Cardinals have knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs" call from the early 2000s. And who could forget his Minneapolis Miracle call.

Sunday's thriller that saw the Vikings rally from 17 points down to beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime gave Allen plenty of chances to bark out iconic calls, and he didn't disappoint.

Allen's call of Justin Jefferson's incredible catch

"Kirk back to pass. He's going to heave one to J.J. to the right and ... Jefferson leaps to catch and ... he caught it! At the Bills 40. What a grab! Are you kidding me with that catch, J.J.? First down Vikings to the 41 of the Bills," Allen said. "That's one of the most cold-blooded receptions you're ever going to see in your life."

Allen's call on Josh Allen's fumble in the end zone.

"He didn't get out of there! He did not get out. That's a safety! Give it to us! Give us the safety!" Allen said. "Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen! Holy cow."

Allen's call on Patrick Peterson's game-ending interception

"Allen back to pass, in the pocket, to the end zone ... yes! Intercepted by Patrick Peterson and he slides down! And the Minnesota Vikings are 8-and-1!"

Related: 5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Buffalo

Related: Justin Jefferson amazed by own catch, now thinking Super Bowl