Here are the kickoff times for Super Wild Card Weekend

The Vikings and Giants will meet in Minneapolis on Sunday.

The NFL regular season concluded late Sunday night when the Detroit Lions shocked the Green Bay Packers, keeping Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs and giving the Seattle Seahawks the final spot in the NFC.

The Minnesota Vikings are the No. 3 seed and will host the sixth-seeded New York Giants, and the game will be in the middle of a Sunday tripleheader. Here's the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule.

Saturday doubleheader

3:30 p.m. – 7) Seattle Seahawks at 2) San Francisco 49ers – FOX

7:15 p.m. – 5) Los Angeles Chargers at 4) Jacksonville Jaguars – CBS

Sunday tripleheader

12 p.m. – 7) Miami Dolphins at 2) Buffalo Bills – CBS

3:30 p.m. – 6) New York Giants at 3) Minnesota Vikings – FOX

7:15 p.m. – 6) Baltimore Ravens at 3) Cincinnati Bengals – NBC

Monday night

7:15 p.m. – 5) Dallas Cowboys at 4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – ABC

All times are Central.

