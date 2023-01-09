Skip to main content

Here are the kickoff times for Super Wild Card Weekend

The Vikings and Giants will meet in Minneapolis on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NFL regular season concluded late Sunday night when the Detroit Lions shocked the Green Bay Packers, keeping Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs and giving the Seattle Seahawks the final spot in the NFC. 

The Minnesota Vikings are the No. 3 seed and will host the sixth-seeded New York Giants, and the game will be in the middle of a Sunday tripleheader. Here's the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. 

Saturday doubleheader

  • 3:30 p.m. – 7) Seattle Seahawks at 2) San Francisco 49ers – FOX
  • 7:15 p.m. – 5) Los Angeles Chargers at 4) Jacksonville Jaguars – CBS

Sunday tripleheader

  • 12 p.m. – 7) Miami Dolphins at 2) Buffalo Bills – CBS
  • 3:30 p.m. – 6) New York Giants at 3) Minnesota Vikings – FOX
  • 7:15 p.m. – 6) Baltimore Ravens at 3) Cincinnati Bengals – NBC
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Monday night

  • 7:15 p.m. – 5) Dallas Cowboys at 4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – ABC

All times are Central. 

Related: Vikings have 3 possible roads to the Super Bowl

Related: Vikings' 2023 opponents are set and it could be a gauntlet

Related Articles

USATSI_19563713
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: The 2022 Vikings and the temple of playoffs

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Jaire Alexander
MN Vikings

Packers' Jaire Alexander is hearing it from Vikings fans

By Joe Nelson
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins' hopes for Carlos Correa appear to be dying

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19749069
MN Vikings

Takeaways from the Vikings' finale in Chicago

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Vikings Giants
MN Vikings

Here are the kickoff times for Super Wild Card Weekend

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings have 3 possible roads to the Super Bowl

By Joe Nelson
Patrick Mahomes
MN Vikings

Vikings' 2023 opponents are set and it could be a gauntlet

By Joe Nelson
Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves leave Houston with 4th straight win

By Joe Nelson