Justin Jefferson: 'I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

The Minnesota Vikings superstar believes he's behind Davante Adams, but that won't be the case after this season.

The Minnesota Vikings have a superstar on their hands with Justin Jefferson, but if you ask him, there's work to be done.

In an interview with Complex.com, Jefferson said he's the second-best receiver in the NFL behind Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. But he doesn't think that'll be the case at the end of this season.

"I'll say after this year, I'll be the best receiver in the NFL," Jefferson said. "I definitely have to give it to [Adams] as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I'm pretty sure after this year, it's going to be me."

Jefferson's words are a bold proclamation, but there's a case that he's already the best receiver in the game. Since the start of the 2020 season, no player has more receiving yards (3,016) than Jefferson. He also ranks seventh in receptions (196) and 10th in receiving touchdowns (17).

The scary part is that Jefferson put up those numbers in the run-first offense under head coach Mike Zimmer, but he's now operating under a new scheme that, as he has said,"isn't a run-first offense anymore." Remember, new head coach Kevin O'Connell helped Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp become the first receiver to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the same season since Steve Smith in 2005.

The Vikings open training camp Saturday, July 30. The season opener is just 55 days away, Sept. 11 against the Green Bay Packers. 

