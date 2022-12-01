Skip to main content
Kyler Murray responds to Patrick Peterson's podcast comments

Kyler Murray responds to Patrick Peterson's podcast comments

Peterson said Murray "Only cares about Kyler Murray" on his podcast earlier on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Peterson said Murray "Only cares about Kyler Murray" on his podcast earlier on Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded on social media Wednesday night after he was criticized by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson on the latest episode of his "All Things Covered" podcast.

Murray took to Twitter after Peterson discussed Murray's relationship with Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. During the conversation with co-host and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, Peterson said that "Kyler Murray doesn't care about anybody but Kyler Murray," which drew the ire of the Cardinals quarterback.

"This isn't true," Murray wrote. "...You got my number. If you really felt like this as a "big bro" or mentor", [you're] supposed to call me and tell me. Not drag me so your podcast can grow."

Peterson has bad blood with the Cardinals dating back to his departure after the 2020 season. While Peterson has become a leader in the Vikings locker room, he has ripped the Cardinals multiple times this season and has stated his displeasure with the front office and how his tenure in Arizona ended after 10 seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In any case, Peterson should have the last laugh as part of the 9-2 Vikings while Murray's Cardinals currently sit at 4-8 and are likely to miss the playoffs.

Related Articles

Kyler Murray
MN Vikings

Kyler Murray responds to Patrick Peterson's podcast comments

By Chris Schad
Patrick Peterson, Kyler Murray
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson: Kyler Murray only cares about himself

By Joe Nelson
Christian Darrisaw
MN Vikings

Vikings injury updates: Darrisaw, Evans, Tomlinson, Dantzler, Booth Jr.

By Joe Nelson
Pharrel Payne
MN Gophers

Gophers basketball is loaded with up-and-coming talent

By Joe Nelson
Sauce Gardner, Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson vs. Sauce Gardner is as good as it gets

By Joe Nelson
Draft v2
MN Vikings

So far, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first NFL Draft looks bad

By Joe Nelson
20211017_Vikings_Panthers_REG06_0163
MN Vikings

How Dalvin Tomlinson became an impact pass rusher

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

KAT’s injury gives Ant, McDaniels huge opportunity

By Joe Nelson