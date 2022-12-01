Kyler Murray responds to Patrick Peterson's podcast comments

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded on social media Wednesday night after he was criticized by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson on the latest episode of his "All Things Covered" podcast.

Murray took to Twitter after Peterson discussed Murray's relationship with Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. During the conversation with co-host and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, Peterson said that "Kyler Murray doesn't care about anybody but Kyler Murray," which drew the ire of the Cardinals quarterback.

"This isn't true," Murray wrote. "...You got my number. If you really felt like this as a "big bro" or mentor", [you're] supposed to call me and tell me. Not drag me so your podcast can grow."

Peterson has bad blood with the Cardinals dating back to his departure after the 2020 season. While Peterson has become a leader in the Vikings locker room, he has ripped the Cardinals multiple times this season and has stated his displeasure with the front office and how his tenure in Arizona ended after 10 seasons.

In any case, Peterson should have the last laugh as part of the 9-2 Vikings while Murray's Cardinals currently sit at 4-8 and are likely to miss the playoffs.