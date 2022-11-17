LeBron James calls Vikings announcer a 'national treasure'

Skip to main content

LeBron James calls Vikings announcer Paul Allen a 'national treasure'

The 20-year play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Vikings has been launched into the national spotlight.
Viral audio and video of Minnesota Vikings announcer Paul Allen has swept the nation since Sunday's all-timer between the Vikings and Bills, going so far as to now have garnered the attention of NBA superstar LeBron James. 

"WOW!!! Paul Allen is a National Treasure!!" LeBron tweeted, having seen video of Allen's reactions that were originally posted online by the Vikings and then re-shared by Pat McAfee, who has 2.6 million followers. 

"Thank you, LeBron. This team is so much fun. Appreciate the kindness," wrote Allen in a Twitter response. 

LeBron saw video of Allen's reactions after Pat McAfee shared the clip – that was originally posted online by the Vikings – to his 2.6 million followers. 

LeBron has 52.4 million followers. He tweeted his reaction after midnight Central Time and beyond 1 a.m. on the East Coast, so it's fair to say Allen is about to go even more viral as dark turns to light Thursday morning across the country. 

Allen's highlights have been shared everywhere. Even Jim Rome, the longtime talking head, took time to share the entire clip of of Allen's call when Bills QB Josh Allen fumbled and Eric Kendricks recovered the ball in the end zone for one of the most unthinkable go-ahead touchdowns in NFL history. 

"This dude's the best," Rome said. "Unbelievable."

LeBron and PA
