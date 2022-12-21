Listen: Vikings announcers rip refs, Gilmore, Colts punter, Reagor

Highlights of less noteworthy plays have made their way onto the internet and they're incredible..

Paul Allen, the radio announcer for the Minnesota Vikings, has gone viral many times during his career and its no secret that his emotions come out in his play-by-play.

While his call of Dalvin Cook's 64-yard touchdown and Greg Joseph's game-winning field goal have been heard all over the country following Minnesota's epic comeback against the Colts on Sunday, someone dug up audio highlights from less noteworthy plays in the game and they're examples of Allen's flare for the dramatic.

In the clip first posted to TikTok, Allen twice calls Colts punter Matt Haack "terrible."

"How the heck is this guy in the league? Bounces at the 15, of course it takes a bad bounce for the Colts because their punter is terrible," Allen said.

Vikings fans have been very critical of the officiating crew that blundered a pair of plays that wiped out defensive touchdowns by Chandon Sullivan. Allen was also critical of lead official Tra Blake.

"This referee officiating his first Viking game, Tra Blake, I hope you never come back again," said Allen at one point in the game.

When Colts star cornerback Stephon Gilmore blasted a defenseless Justin Jefferson and was flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, Allen's reaction was priceless: "Stephon Gilmore should be thrown out of the game for that hit. And he's lucky that somebody doesn't come off the sideline and whoop his butt."

After Kirk Cousins threw an interception on a deep ball to Jalen Reagor, Allen and radio analyst Pete Bercich went in on Reagor.

"For some reason Jalen Reagor stopped running of the field," Allen said.

"Yeah, get him off the field," Bercich barked.

"Are you kidding me with this Jalen Reagor move? What are we doing?" Allen added.

And late in overtime when the Colts were penalized for a delay of game while holding Jefferson down after a catch and run to set up the game-winning field goal, Allen shouted: "That's a flag! They threw the flag. Well done! Well done! Well done you cheaters! Go ahead and keep cheating!"

Allen's iconic highlights can be traced back to 1998, though he really jumped onto the scene in 2003 when the Arizona Cardinals stunned the Vikings on a last-second touchdown.

"No! No! The Cardinals have knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs!" Allen moaned. "There are Minnesota Vikings crying on the field."

His call when Brett Favre threw a critical interception in the 2009-10 NFC title game against the Saints heard Allen's tone dull as he uttered "I can't believe what I'm seeing right now," adding: "Why do you even ponder passing? You can take a knee and try a 56-yard field goal. This is not Detroit, man. This is the Super Bowl."

When Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal in the 2015 playoff loss to the Seahawks:

"Walsh's kick is up and it is no good he missed it! Are you kidding me? The season can't end like that," Allen said.

His call on the Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs "Minneapolis Miracle" in the 2017-18 playoffs: "Case on a deep drop, steps up in the pocket. He'll fire to the right side – caught by Diggs! Oh he got loose! At the 30, 10 ... touchdown! Are you kidding me?! It's a Minneapolis miracle! Stefon Diggs and the Minnesota Vikings have walked off on the New Orleans Saints."

Related: LeBron James calls Vikings announcer Paul Allen a 'national treasure'

Related: Video of Vikings announcer going crazy has gone viral