Search warrant reveals more details about Adam Zimmer's death

A search warrant reveals that officers went to Adam Zimmer's home in Mendota Heights last week after a 911 call reporting a passed-out man from drinking.

The former Vikings' co-defensive coordinator was found dead "sitting on a couch" and "appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye," on Oct 31, according to a search warrant application submitted by a Mendota Heights police investigator.

The search warrant also notes "there should be a female at the residence with him," though the female in question has not been identified.

A definitive cause of death has not yet been determined, however, police don't believe any foul play is attributed to Zimmer's death. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the official cause of death following an investigation.

Zimmer joined the Vikings coaching staff after his father, Mike Zimmer, was named head coach in 2014. They coached together in Minnesota until the Vikings replaced the coaching staff following the 2021 season.

Adam's obituary cited hard times in his life, noting the death of his mother when she was 50 years old, and the Jovan Belcher murder-suicide on Dec. 1, 2012. Belcher murdered his girlfriend and then drove to the Kansas City Chiefs training facility and fatally shot himself in the parking lot.

Zimmer was the assistant linebackers coach with the Chiefs at that time, from 2010 to 2012.

The 38-year-old was also noted in the obituary to be a kind, "sports obsessed" man who "put others ahead of himself."

He most recently worked remotely as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to the search warrant, an iPhone was the only item taken at Zimmer's house, located on the 2500 block of Condon Court.

The Zimmer family is requesting donations to ex-Vikings and current Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr's "Raise the Barr" foundation.