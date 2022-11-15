Skip to main content

Vikings' Kris Boyd slams Commanders, says Taylor Heinicke can't hold Kirk Cousins' jockstrap

That escalated quickly...
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kris Boyd, the Minnesota Vikings cornerback and special teams ace, isn't cool with the Washington Commanders taking a page from the Vikings' playbook and dressing their quarterback in diamond chains on the airplane ride after a victory. 

The copying of Kirko Chainz, better known by some as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, was done by the Commanders when they draped hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry around Taylor Heinicke's neck after they upset the Eagles on Monday night. 

Boyd tweeted: "Stop trynna f****** be us…Lames…He couldn’t hold Kirk jockstrap!! Find your own trend!…Y’all s*** don’t even look like y’all having fun enjoying it.."

He wasn't done. When a follower told Boyd that he should be happy that Heinicke and the Commanders beat the Eagles to help the Vikings in the NFC playoff race, Boyd replied: "Idgaf! We gone whoop both they ass they cross our path again!"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vikings fans might get a kick out of Boyd talking trash to teams they might face in the playoffs, but it's only been six weeks since Boyd told Vikings fans to shut up

"We got some ungrateful fans," Boyd tweeted Oct. 2 following the Vikings' win over the Saints in London. "I don’t be on the internet looking for s*** but we won and some were still complaining….We got a big Dub! We 3-1 stfu….Please find another team if you not satisfied or stfu!!??"

Anyway, carry one with your day. That's all we have here. 

Related Articles

Kris Boyd
MN Vikings

Vikings' Kris Boyd to Commanders: 'Stop trying to f****** be us'

By Joe Nelson
D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Chris Finch says D'Lo put in extra work to get out of slump

By Joe Nelson
Power Rankings Template Social
MN Vikings

Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 11 power rankings

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

NFL Films cameras show sideline reaction to Jefferson catch

By Joe Nelson
Paige Bueckers
MN Gophers

Gophers to play Paige Bueckers, UConn in 2023

By Bring Me The Sports
Kirko and Heinicke
MN Vikings

Kirk 'Kirko Chainz' Cousins has started a movement

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19429514
MN Vikings

The stars and unsung heroes of the Vikings' wild win over the Bills

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Bill Belichick
MN Vikings

Bill Belichick opines on officiating errors in Vikings-Bills thriller

By Chris Schad