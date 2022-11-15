Vikings' Kris Boyd to Commanders: 'Stop trying to f****** be us'

Kris Boyd, the Minnesota Vikings cornerback and special teams ace, isn't cool with the Washington Commanders taking a page from the Vikings' playbook and dressing their quarterback in diamond chains on the airplane ride after a victory.

The copying of Kirko Chainz, better known by some as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, was done by the Commanders when they draped hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry around Taylor Heinicke's neck after they upset the Eagles on Monday night.

Boyd tweeted: "Stop trynna f****** be us…Lames…He couldn’t hold Kirk jockstrap!! Find your own trend!…Y’all s*** don’t even look like y’all having fun enjoying it.."

He wasn't done. When a follower told Boyd that he should be happy that Heinicke and the Commanders beat the Eagles to help the Vikings in the NFC playoff race, Boyd replied: "Idgaf! We gone whoop both they ass they cross our path again!"

Vikings fans might get a kick out of Boyd talking trash to teams they might face in the playoffs, but it's only been six weeks since Boyd told Vikings fans to shut up.

"We got some ungrateful fans," Boyd tweeted Oct. 2 following the Vikings' win over the Saints in London. "I don’t be on the internet looking for s*** but we won and some were still complaining….We got a big Dub! We 3-1 stfu….Please find another team if you not satisfied or stfu!!??"

Anyway, carry one with your day. That's all we have here.