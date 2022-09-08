Tampa Bay Lightning writer joining Russo to cover the Wild

Three weeks ago Michael Russo planted a seed under Minnesota Wild fans by saying "one of the best hockey writers in the world will be joining me in MN." The big announcement was made Thursday as Russo introduced Joe Smith as the new Wild beat reporter and columnist for The Athletic.

Smith comes to Minnesota after covering the Tampa Bay Lightning for the past 12 years, including the past eight as a beat writer.

"Not only will Joe and I be covering the Wild like a glove, but we will also both be enhancing The Athletic’s national coverage," Russo wrote Thursday.

Smith, who has been on the Tampa Beat for The Athletic, will begin covering the Wild shortly after he moves to Minnesota at the end of September, where Russo has winter jackets waiting for him and his wife (seriously).

"Yes, I realize it is really, really cold up there in the winter. But I’ve also heard how awesome the Twin Cities are to live in," Smith wrote in his announcement to Tampa Bay fans.

Russo and Smith both said that having two experts cover the Wild will allow them both to write more feature columns, both about the Wild and other interesting subjects around the NHL, while not losing the ability to provide in-depth game recaps.

