New favorite for Michigan job expected to decide future in coming days

The Michigan coaching search is all by itself. With every other FBS job just about figured out, the Wolverines remain the only major player still looking for a new leader of their program. After several twists and turns already, yet another new name has jumped out as the predictive favorite.

Of course, Michigan's job opened after the untimely firing of Sherrone Moore, who was let go, for cause, after two years at the helm of the program following up Jim Harbaugh. But Moore was embroiled in recruiting and off-field scandals by the end of his tenure and simply had to be dismissed. What's tricky for Michigan is that they missed the massive wave of 30+ other FBS head coaching changes. Most of the good eggs are gone.

The Wolverines have reportedly looked at Jedd Fisch, current interim Biff Poggi, Utah's Kyle Whittingham, Arizona State's Kyle Dillingham, and others. But another major college football head coach is now emerging big time for the Michigan gig, and that's Jeff Brohm from Louisville.

Jeff Brohm is the new Michigan favorite

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

According to the predictive trading market, Kalshi, which accepts action and provides odds on things like 'Who is going to be the next head coach of Michigan?' As of Tuesday morning Dec. 23, Kalshi's market had Brohm as the No. 1 option for Michigan, as he held a 25% chance to take the job by their numbers.

Brohm also had a 25-cent price to become the Michigan coach vs. a 76-cent price not to become coach. Essentially, that means, if you bought in on the 25-cent yes option, you'd make a 75-cent profit and earn a whole dollar back if Brohm did become coach, but you'd loss the 25 cents if he didn't. So, he's still not an overwhelming favorite by any strecth, but for right now, Jeff Brohm is Kalshi's most likely option among the pack.

Kalshi's not alone, though. Because on Monday, Michigan insider Sam Webb with 247 Sports shed light on Michigan's budding relationship with Brohm.

Michigan insider Sam Webb of 247 Sports says Jeff Brohm is Michigans top choice as of now. Says the two sides spoke yesterday and we should have an answer after tomorrow’s bowl game. https://t.co/mxIoR7ZIER pic.twitter.com/4e3mOyuTN8 — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) December 23, 2025

"Jeff Brohm from Louisville, he’s been a guy they’ve been vetting very thoroughly from the very beginning," Webb said of Michigan during a live show on FanDuel TV. "Search firm has reached out to his agent already, and then they made direct contact (Sunday). And so, how quickly will that escalate?" Webb says that Brohm's future with Michigan should become clear soon, too.

"If you see things escalate here quite rapidly in the next couple days, I think you can see Jeff Brohm shoot to the top of the list," Webb added. "If things don’t escalate here rapidly in the next couple of days, I think you could really see that fizzle, and then you start to ask, ‘Okay, who else could really emerge?’”

All eyes in Ann Arbor ought to be shifting towards Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm — at least for the next couple of days. The Cardinals are set to kick off against Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday afternoon. Brohm is 27-12 through nearly three full seasons at Louisville.

