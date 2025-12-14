Following a 2025 season full of coaching changes, one of the biggest gigs in the game still remains open. The Michigan Wolverine football program fired head coach Sherrone Moore after two seasons at the helm after he took over for Jim Harbaugh, leaving the team in need of a need coach for the second time in three years.

What's tricky for Michigan is the timeline. Since Moore's firing was credited to non-football reasons and came at an abrupt moment, the Wolverines are hopping on the carousel after everyone else already has a seat. Lane Kiffin made his big move, the SEC had half-a-dozen teams total make a coaching swap, and even Penn State, a conference rival for Michigan, finally found a solid fit in Iowa State's Matt Campbell.

But that doesn't mean the Wolverines' leadership won't aim high. They reportedly had the head coach of Alabama, Kalen DeBoer, as one of their options at the outset of the search. Even prediction markets like Kalshi reflected a sentiment that DeBoer would be in the mix in Ann Arbor. At least, that's if he wanted to be.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of Sunday evening, Alabama fans can rest easy knowing their second-year head coach is all the way painted in Crimson from head to toe and ready for a big postseason run. After speculation had bubbled to the social media streets, DeBoer shut it down with the following statement:

“My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President (Peter) Mohler, Greg Byrne, the Board, and so many others,” DeBoer said, according to Yea Alabama, the school's official fan experience page. “We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff."

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama working on extension to $87 million contract

If a statement wasn't enough to convince fans of his loyalty and Alabama's as well, the two sides are reportedly entered in contract extension talks, according to On3's college football insiders, Chris Low and

"Kalen DeBoer and Alabama are in ongoing talks about an extension, but nothing has been agreed upon or signed," On3 posted on X Sunday evening. DeBoer is already signed for quite a while Ahead of his first season, 2024, DeBoer arrived from the West Coast and inked a deal worth $87 million over eight seasons. He'd still have six more years left on that contract after wrapping up this College Football Playoff run.

However, as has been the case for many coaches mentioned in rumors for other jobs, the schools may just want to re-sign another deal to signal to fans that no, their man is not going anywhere for now.

