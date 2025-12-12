Paul Finebaum: CFP loss could send prominent head coach to Michigan

The Michigan Dilemma

For ESPN's Paul Finebaum and the other college football media, the Michigan coaching job seems to be the great quandry of the offseason. The unusual circumstances surrounding Sherrone Moore's departure certainly merited the different timing that the job has. But by going after their new coach after Lane Kiffin picked Florida and Matt Campbell picked Penn State, the circumstances surrounding the Michigan hire are certainly unusual.

That's not to say that Finebaum doesn't have a theory. The longtime SEC pundit has a bold take about the Michigan job opening. The resolution of Finebaum's theory won't come through for over another week, but he sees a first-round CFP game as likely pivotal to the Michigan situation.

Finebaum's Michigan Take

On an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Mike Greenberg asked Finebaum about the potential for Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer to take the Michigan job. Finebaum offered a significant insight into that possibility.

I mean, certainly Kalen DeBoer's people, Greeny, are putting out the feelers or the word that he's not interested. But that's to be understood. We are one week away from one of the most important games in his two-year tenure....Check back on midnight a week from now, Greeny. If Alabama wins that game, i think this goes completely off the board. He moves on to the Rose Bowl to take on Indiana. But should Alabama lose, I don't need to tell you what it's like for Alabama to have consecutive four-loss seasons. I think he would take a deep breath and perhaps look at it, assuming that job is still open. And I would advise him to look at it, because the winter in Alabama after a four-loss season two consecutive years for Kalen DeBoer would be very cold. Paul Finebaum

DeBoer's History

DeBoer is just 19-7 in two seasons at Alabama. Any coach who followed Nick Saban would have a difficult row to plow. Saban only lost four games in a season at Alabama in his initial season, 2007. For that matter, he only lost THREE games in a season once between 2008 and his retirement after the 2023 season.

DeBoer as a Michigan Candidate

DeBoer missed the Playoff in his first season and squeaked in this season's bracket despite a 28-7 SEC Championship loss to Georgia. He has been identified by various commentators and future prediction site Kalshi as a potential favorite for the Michigan job. Finebaum's take simply lays out the most plausible scenario for how and when that move might unfold.