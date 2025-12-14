Major college football coach's job is on the line this week, analyst claims

Being the head coach who replaces a legend is one of the toughest gigs in college football, but having to step into the shoes of the all-time winner of national championships is quite another task.

And despite being on the right side of most metrics, Kalen DeBoer could be facing more than embarrassment if Alabama doesn’t beat Oklahoma in the first-round College Football Playoff game this coming week.

Former Alabama running back Damien Harris thinks his place at the school is in jeopardy.

Is Kalen DeBoer's job at risk?

“In my opinion, I think his job is on the line with this game, and I think there’s a lot of reasons why,” Harris said on CBS Sports.

“We’ve seen how hard it is to beat a team twice in college football, and if we look at this Alabama team, and say you showed no improvement from the first time you played Oklahoma to the second time, you weren’t able to make adjustments to flip the script of that game, and you can’t win that football game [after] luckily getting into the playoffs, that’s going to be a problem.”

Oklahoma has Alabama's number

DeBoer is already 0-2 against Oklahoma during his two-year tenure at Alabama and now they return to Norman for a rematch against one of the best defenses in the country.

Dropping to 0-3 would put DeBoer’s place in some peril, Harris argues, especially given some of the talk around other schools reportedly being interested in him, talk that increased after Michigan came open suddenly last week.

That's not good enough

“Listen, this isn’t the tradition, this isn’t the history that Alabama fans are used to. This isn’t the standard of excellence that’s used to being had in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama. People are still talking about that,” Harris said.

“I know it’s Year Two. I know we’re talking about needing to give coaches time, but when we’re talking about the University of Alabama and the legacy that needs to be set, Kalen DeBoer needs to put his own DNA on that.”

So far, he hasn’t.

“We’re not seeing that right now. We’re seeing a team that’s full of a lot of potential, has a lot of talent, a lot of resources, but they just haven’t lived up to the billing quite yet during the Kalen DeBoer tenure,” he said.

“All that being said, I think Kalen DeBoer’s job will be in a little bit of jeopardy going into next season if they don’t win this football game.”

But is any of this true?

Speaking frankly, no.

Alabama knew the stakes of finding the right person to replace Nick Saban, the man who defined college football in the 21st century, perhaps for all time, and took great care to find his successor.

DeBoer has been a proven winner, and even despite his relative struggles and losses in two years with the Crimson Tide, is still ahead of the game and has the program in the national title field.

More to it, all of the insider reporting around the coach suggests that he is more than happy being at Alabama, and is entirely focused on leading the school into the future.

And while Michigan is still a seductive opportunity given its prestige, the condition of the athletic department is a genuine concern, before and after the shocking dismissal of Sherrone Moore, who was fired for an alleged improper relationship and landed in jail on multiple charges.

Facing a bevy of negative headlines since the Jim Harbaugh era, whether it be around Covid-era recruiting violations, the Connor Stalions scandal and sign-stealing allegations, and the sudden shocking developments around Moore, even the school itself seems concerned, launching an investigation into itself and its culture.

That would not be an ideal landing spot for a coach who already has one of the top five positions in college football, is in the playoff, and likes where he is. Win or lose this week.

(Harris)

Read more from College Football HQ