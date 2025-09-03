A.J. McCarron sounds alarm on Alabama’s NIL reality after Florida State loss
The questions circling Alabama football intensified after Saturday’s season-opening loss to Florida State. The Crimson Tide, now losers of five of their past nine games against FBS opponents, looked far removed from the standard that defined them under Nick Saban. And one of the program’s most recognizable alumni believes the issues run deeper than coaching.
Former quarterback A.J. McCarron, who led Alabama from 2009 to 2013, sat on the sideline in Tallahassee and left the stadium convinced that the Tide’s problems stretch into the financial realities of college football. On a recent episode of “McCready and Siskey Podcast,” McCarron pointed to what he says is a massive gap in name, image and likeness resources.
“You look at these other teams that have $40-50 million in NIL,” McCarron said. “Alabama, and I know this for a fact, talking to multiple people in the program, Alabama has less than $20 million in their NIL.”
McCarron Says NIL Disparity Hurts Alabama’s Recruiting Edge
McCarron explained that Alabama has long sold recruits on the idea of competing for championships and reaching the NFL. For years, that pitch overshadowed financial considerations. But with programs such as Texas, Ohio State and Georgia reportedly building war chests two to three times the size of Alabama’s, he believes the Tide are falling behind fundamentally.
“If you start losing, all of that goes away,” McCarron said. “And now you can’t pay guys what other schools are dishing out? Now it hurts you even more. I don’t care who you have as a coach — whether Coach Saban, Coach DeBoer, it doesn’t matter.”
The 2025 season already opened with high stakes for coach Kalen DeBoer. After missing the College Football Playoff in his first year and dropping the ReliaQuest Bowl to Michigan, pressure mounted quickly.
His contract includes a buyout clause worth more than $60 million, making a coaching change financially daunting. McCarron’s comments suggest even such a move might not solve the bigger challenge if Alabama cannot keep pace with rivals in NIL spending.
Tide Effort And Identity Under Scrutiny After Florida State Loss
Beyond the financial side, McCarron also criticized the team’s on-field mentality. He described what he saw as a lack of toughness and urgency in the loss to Florida State, calling out players for treating the sport more like a paycheck than a pursuit of pride.
“It’s not that they don’t have good players. It’s not that they don’t have good coaches,” McCarron said. “But the effort these dudes are putting out? It feels like all they care about is their check coming in, and there’s no pride in it.”
The Tide will attempt to regroup with a home game against UL Monroe before a looming matchup against No. 4 Georgia. McCarron believes the swagger and fear factor that once defined Alabama football has to return soon. Otherwise, the program risks losing its identity in a rapidly changing sport.
Alabama’s next month could determine whether its NIL disadvantage becomes the defining storyline of the season or a hurdle the Tide manage to overcome.