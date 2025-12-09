$2.3 million quarterback predicted to return to college football powerhouse

Ty Simpson’s rise from a decorated Tennessee high-school recruit to Alabama’s first-year starter has kept NFL scouts and college analysts debating whether he should push for the pros or return to Tuscaloosa for another season.

Simpson finished the regular season with 3,268 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, but a one-sided (28-7) SEC Championship loss to Georgia and mixed tape late in the season have amplified calls for him to stay in school and refine his game.

That sentiment gained traction Monday when Pro Football Focus projected in its 2026 mock draft that multiple top quarterbacks, Simpson among them, could opt to return.

When mocking the Pittsburgh Steelers (at pick No. 19), PFF's Trevor Sikkema wrote: "The Steelers need to figure out their 2026 quarterback situation first and foremost. But with Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore now off the board, and with it feeling increasingly likely that Arch Manning and Ty Simpson return to school, I’ll have them addressing another major offensive need at wide receiver."

Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A native of Martin, Tennessee, Simpson arrived at Alabama as one of the 2022 class’s top signal-caller prospects, a consensus top-30 national recruit and No. 4 QB in 247Sports Composite for the 2022 class.

His senior year saw him throw for 2,827 yards, 41 TDs, and just three INTs, while rushing for 862 yards and 11TDs on 92 carries, en route to Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and a 2A Tennessee State Championship at Westview High School.

Though Simpson finally earned the starting role in 2025 after three seasons behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe, his performance, while good enough to help Alabama reach the College Football Playoff, has not erased concerns about his NFL readiness.

Underclassmen must apply for special eligibility in the 2026 NFL Draft by January 14-15, with a later date available only to those who play in the CFP title game.

That timetable gives Simpson a few weeks after Alabama’s season to consult advisors, undergo evaluations, and weigh his options.

However, while NFL salaries often lure players early, Simpson’s $2.3 million NIL valuation, ranking 10th nationally, could reduce the pressure for him to leave right away.

