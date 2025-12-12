$87 million and $54 million college football coaches emerge as Michigan co-favorites

Rumors are swirling about who Michigan will hire to replace Sherrone Moore as the program's next coach. Michigan faces an uphill battle to land a quality candidate given the coaching carousel has now been spinning for several months.

The Wolverines could have an interest in potential College Football Playoff coaches, but the timing is less than ideal with the coaching staff preparing for postseason games. Two coaches are being frequently floated as potential candidates at Michigan.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Washington's Jedd Fisch have been jockeying atop the list of favorites in the betting odds. Both candidates had a 24% chance to be named the new Michigan coach on Friday, per Kalshi.

Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham has also been linked to the job and has a 16% chance to land the Michigan gig.

Let's explore the latest Michigan rumors as the Wolverines search for the program's next coach.

Michigan's chances to land Alabama's Kalen DeBoer may depend on the College Football Playoff

The challenge is DeBoer is preparing Alabama to make a run in the College Football Playoff. DeBoer was also linked to the Penn State vacancy but did not appear to show much interest in the Big Ten job.

The Alabama coach signed an eight-year, $87 million contract with the Crimson Tide in 2024, per Yahoo Sports. An early exit by Alabama in the College Football Playoff could help Michigan's chances.

I get why Michigan would want Kalen DeBoer. I don't get why Kalen DeBoer would want to leave Alabama.https://t.co/xZ8L9M5hRo pic.twitter.com/uw5v7F3Qmh — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 11, 2025

"Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer was never actually a serious candidate for the Penn State job," The Athletic's Bruce Feldman detailed on Thursday. "Sources told The Athletic neither DeBoer nor his representatives had any contact with anyone connected to the Nittany Lions search. Would he have some interest in this job?

"That could depend on the outcome of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Oklahoma on Dec. 19 in the opening game of the College Football Playoff’s first round. If Bama loses that game to cap a disappointing final month of the season, pressure will mount around Tuscaloosa."

Washington's Jedd Fisch has a connection to Michigan

Michigan could also turn to a familiar face in Fisch. Not only does Fisch have familiarity with the Big Ten, but he coached at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh for two seasons.

Always good spending time with Michigan's QB coach Jedd Fisch. pic.twitter.com/2AuDS11C9Q — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) June 4, 2016

Unlike DeBoer, Fisch is not in the midst of a playoff run. Fisch signed a seven-year, $54 million contract with Washington in Jan. 2024, per 247Sports.

