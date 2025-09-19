Arch Manning NIL valuation continues to nosedive amid shaky performances
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is losing more and more value in On3's NIL valuation of him as a tough redshirt sophomore season continues to disappointment the QB's unbelievable expectations.
Manning came into the season with an NIL valuation in the $6.8 million range, making him the highest-valued college football player for 2025, and as of this past summer, also the most high-value athlete in all of college sports. That figures, for a legacy quarterback and former No. 1 prospect who starts at quarterback for the preseason No. 1 team in the country.
But after a loss at Ohio State to open the year, then not performing at an A or A+ level against San Jose State and especially UTEP in the following weeks, Manning's draft stock and NIL value have both taken a hit. When it comes to the money, though, little Arch gonna be just fine.
On3 has Manning dropping nearly a million (!!!) in value, $813,000 to be exact, from $6.3 million overall to now just $5.5 million. It is a drop of over one million from his preseason valuation of $6.8 million.
In case you wondered, even at his lowly 5.5 figure, Manning remains the highest-valued college football player and collegiate athlete in the On3 database.
Manning numbers are SCARY bad
Quarterback stats have gotten so complicated, with sorcery like CPOE and EPA/Play and yards-per-dropback now dominating the way analysts view QBs. But let's go back to some basic stats, like these:
Pass completions, pass completion percentage, pass attempts, passing yards, pass yards per attempt, passing touchdowns, and passer efficiency rating.
That's seven different important surface-level stats in evaluating quarterback play. Among Big 12 quarterbacks, of which there are 16 who start, Arch Manning ranks in the top 10 in ZERO of those categories. We aren't talking about top 10 in the country... he's not even top 10 in his conference in any meaningful counting stat as a passer, and that's after playing San Jose State and UTEP.
The numbers tell us that Arch Manning isn't throwing the ball very often, and when he does, Texas isn't efficient whatsoever, even against weak competition.
