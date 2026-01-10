No. 1 transfer portal player visits fourth college football program

Cam Coleman enrolled early at Auburn and instantly emerged as one of the Tigers’ primary weapons as a true freshman.

In 2024, he finished the season with 37 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns, then entered the 2025 season positioned as Auburn’s top returning receiver, posting 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns.

A native of Phenix City (Central High), Alabama, Coleman was a top national recruit in the 2024 cycle, rated as a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports.

He committed to Auburn in December 2023, choosing the Tigers over more than two dozen scholarship offers, including Clemson, LSU, Florida, Georgia, and Miami, among others.

However, Coleman publicly announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal during the early January window and has already taken multiple visits, emerging as the top-ranked wide receiver currently available in the portal.

Reporting indicates visits to Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech, while a planned trip to USC was canceled. On Friday, he arrived in Tuscaloosa for an official visit with Alabama.

Each of the four programs is viewed as a finalist, and all present a compelling case to land the coveted pass catcher.

Texas offers a high-profile, pass-centric offense, with recent wide receiver transfers, substantial NIL resources, and a clear positional fit for a big-bodied outside target for quarterback Arch Manning.

Texas A&M has consistently pursued top portal wideouts and presents a strong regional footprint and NIL marketplace, with multiple reports noting Coleman’s physical profile as a natural fit within the Aggies’ offensive schemes.

Texas Tech provides an intriguing schematic fit as an air-raid, high-volume passing offense that could immediately feature Coleman as a primary target.

Alabama, meanwhile, offers proximity as an in-state option and a proven track record of developing wide receivers into NFL talent, including DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, and Calvin Ridley.

Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Alabama also reached the College Football Playoff this season, offering Coleman the opportunity to join an immediately competitive program.

Ultimately, Coleman is the top wide receiver in the transfer portal and represents an immediate, game-changing addition for whichever program secures his commitment.

For his suitors, landing him would instantly reshape depth charts and recruiting momentum, with the potential to materially affect the 2026 season’s expectations.

Local reporters and transfer-tracking outlets indicate that Coleman could make a final decision “over the weekend” following his Alabama visit.

