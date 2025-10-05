ACC star pulls even with Dante Moore in updated Heisman odds
Off a wild Week 6, Oregon QB Dante Moore got some company atop the Heisman betting favorites. Moore saw his odds jump from +700 to +550, but also got some company atop the list. Off a 28-22 win over No. 18 Florida State, QB Carson Beck of now-No. 2 Miami jumped to the top of the leader board as well at +550.
A new (co) favorite
Beck didn't exactly surge from nowhere as he was at +1000 entering the week. He was 20 for 27 through the air against FSU for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Beck has now passed for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Hurricanes, who have climbed up behind only Ohio State in the AP rankings after a 5-0 start.
As noted above, Dante Moore did see his odds continue to improve after he jumped to the top spot in the Heisman betting odds off Oregon's win over Penn State in Week 5. Oregon was off in Week 6, but Moore has already racked up 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season to date. Oregon slid a spot to No. 3 in the AP poll while off.
Notable moves
Alabama's Ty Simpson jumped from +1000 to +700 on the strength of Alabama's 30-14 win over No. 16 Vanderbilt. Simpson threw his first interception of the season in the win, but improved to 1,478 passing yards and 13 scores for the now-No. 8 Crimson Tide.
Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith also saw his odds shorten from +1000 to +750. Smith had seven catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in OSU's 42-3 win over Minnesota. Smith is up to 35 receptions for 463 yards and six scores on the year to date.
Notre Dame QB CJ Carr made an appearance on the betting list at +2000. The freshman QB has thrown for 1,280 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish, who bested Boise State 28-7. Notre Dame jumped to No. 16 in the current AP poll.
