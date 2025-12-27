DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for Ravens vs. Packers
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code for Saturday's Ravens vs. Packers matchup on Dec. 27. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion gives bettors a chance to earn substantial bonus funds when wagering on this crucial late-season game. Both teams enter with playoff implications as Baltimore (7-8) fights to keep postseason hopes alive while Green Bay (9-5-1) looks to secure their playoff position, making this an ideal game to explore sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Ravens vs. Packers
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion. Simply register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any Ravens vs. Packers market. If your bet wins, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets plus keep your original winnings.
The DraftKings new-user promo includes these key terms:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet.
- Your $5 wager can be placed on any Ravens vs. Packers betting market, including moneyline, spread, or totals.
- Winning bets trigger eight $25 bonus bets delivered instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and the stake is not included in winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Ravens +3.5 and Baltimore covers the spread, you'll receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Packers cover and your bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but only lose your initial $5 wager.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Ravens vs. Packers
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to get started before the Ravens and Packers kick off on Saturday:
- Register for a new DraftKings account by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Ravens vs. Packers market.
- If your wager wins, collect your $200 in bonus bets along with your original winnings.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Current DraftKings customers can find ongoing promotions and betting boosts in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and seasonal bonuses. These rotating promotions provide value for both new and veteran bettors throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.