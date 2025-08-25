Alabama vs. Florida State early football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Alabama and Florida State are set to kick off the 2025 college football season in a marquee non-conference game on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the early prediction for the matchup from the oddsmakers and bettors in this SEC vs. ACC clash.
Alabama hits the road in its 2025 football season opener, coming off a 9-4 outing in Kalen DeBoer’s first year as head coach, a respectable showing for most programs, but not good enough for the Crimson Tide, which expects to qualify for the playoff every year.
Florida State finds itself in a far more precarious position, going a disastrous and unforeseen 2-10 last season, throwing Mike Norvell’s tenure as head coach into confusion, but the team scored some notable transfers on both sides of the ball.
Where is the money going between the Crimson Tide and the Seminoles so far?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Alabama vs. Florida State in this Week 1 college football game, according to the oddsmakers and bettors.
Alabama vs. Florida State early football picks, odds
The books have given the Crimson Tide a wide margin against the Seminoles in the opener so far.
Alabama is a 13.5 point favorite against Florida State in the 2025 season opener, according to the early game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 50.5 points for the matchup.
Alabama: -13.5 (-110)
Florida State: +13.5 (-110)
Over 50.5 points: -110
Under 50.5 points: -110
--
Alabama vs. Florida State trends
Alabama was 7-6 (53.9%) against the spread overall last season ...
Florida State went 2-8-2 (20%) ATS in all games a year ago ...
Alabama was 6-6 against the spread as a favorite in 2024 ...
Florida State was 1-5-1 (16.7%) ATS as an underdog last fall ...
Alabama was 3-2 (60%) against the spread in non-conference games last season ...
Florida State was 0-3-1 ATS in non-conference matchups ...
Alabama was 2-3 (40%) against the spread in ‘24 as the road favorite ...
Florida State was 1-2 (33.3%) ATS as the home underdog last season ...
Alabama is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
Florida State is 3-9-1 ATS in its last 13 total appearances ...
The total went under in 6 of Alabama’s last 7 games ...
And it went under in 9 of Florida State’s last 12 games ...
Alabama is 9-0 ATS in its last nine Week 1 games ...
Florida State is 1-8 against the spread in its last nine August games ...
Alabama is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 road games ...
Florida State is 2-5-1 ATS in its last 8 home games ...
--
Spread consensus picks for the game
A solid majority of bettors expect the Crimson Tide to handle the Seminoles in the 2025 season opener on the road.
Alabama is getting 64 percent of bets to win the game by at least two touchdowns and cover the generous point spread.
The other 36 percent of wagers project Florida State will either win the game outright or, more likely, keep the game under a two-touchdown margin in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Tide over the Seminoles.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat Florida State by a projected score of 32 to 19.
--
Our early prediction
College Football HQ early game prediction: Alabama -13.5
Why? Thomas Castellanos was a prominent transfer gain for the Seminoles offense, and the dual-threat quarterback should test Alabama’s coverage early on, but the Tide have more weapons to stretch the field and a more convincing pass rush that should wear on FSU’s quarterback into the second half.
--
How to watch Alabama vs. Florida State
When: Sat., Aug. 30
Where: Tallahassee, Fla.
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
--