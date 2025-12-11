New Michigan football coach: Top 5 best candidates to replace Sherrone Moore

Michigan suddenly finds itself searching for a new head coach after announcing the firing of Sherrone Moore. With the majority of top college football programs already landing new coaches this cycle, it is peculiar timing for Michigan.

If there is any good news regarding the decision, Moore's firing for cause means Michigan is not expected to have to pay the coach a sizable buyout. This could allow Michigan to spend even more of a premium to land the program's next head coach.

Statement from Michigan on Sherrone Moore’s firing: pic.twitter.com/QBy9ETJKXB — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 10, 2025

It may be needed as several top coaches recently signed new contract extensions with their current schools, which typically raises the buyout for programs looking to poach.

Here's a look at the top candidates to be the next Michigan coach.

No. 1 Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer is once again being linked to another job. It is unclear just how much interest DeBoer has in leaving Alabama for Michigan, especially with the Crimson Tide in the midst of a College Football Playoff run.

Who could be the next Michigan head coach?@bmarcello breaks down why Kalen DeBoer's name will come up in the mix. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RWKSfXiZHU — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 10, 2025

On3's Pete Nakos reported that DeBoer is expected to be a "factor" in Michigan's coaching search. Time will tell if Michigan has more success with luring DeBoer to the Big Ten than Penn State did in recent weeks.

No. 2 Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz

Eli Drinkwitz was seemingly linked to every major college football vacancy but did not appear to emerge as the favorite anywhere. Instead, Drinkwitz signed a contract extension to remain at Missouri.

The recruiting period is coming up, and stability is key.@McShay13 on Eliah Drinkwitz’s extension to stay with Mizzou football.



Don’t forget FanDuel is now LIVE in Missouri!



Presented by @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/K13wCmkcdJ — The Ringer (@ringer) December 4, 2025

Drinkwitz has already had success at Missouri but imagine what the coach could do with Michigan's resources. Given Drinkwitz's recent extension, Michigan might have to pay a little extra to poach the Missouri coach.

No. 3 Washington HC Jedd Fisch

Washington's Jedd Fisch was also floated for other premium college football vacancies, namely Florida. Fisch already has knowledge of the Big Ten and could be a fit at Michigan if the Wolverines opt to poach from within the conference.

No. 4 Former LSU HC Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly may need to take another job before establishing himself as a serious candidate at another premier program. That said, it is not as if Kelly is without success, even if things at LSU ended in complete dysfunction.

Kelly appears to be a much better fit at Michigan than LSU. The question is whether Michigan is willing to give Kelly a second chance this quickly.

No. 5 Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham

Kenny Dillingham has emerged as one of the top coaches in all of college football. Dillingham elevated Arizona State from the bottom of the standings to a trip to the College Football Playoff.

"During our football season I talked to 0 people about any other job"



Kenny Dillingham on job offers outside of ASU 👀 pic.twitter.com/njWH6H4UEZ — Travis Take Two (@travistaketwo) December 10, 2025

This season was far from ideal for the Sun Devils, but Arizona State remained in Big 12 contention throughout 2025. Dillingham is coaching at his alma mater, and it may be challenging to pry him away. Yet, Michigan's massive NIL resources could make the move tempting for Dillingham.

Wild Card: Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald

Put this one in the wild card category as it has little chance of happening, but Michigan should at least make a call to see if Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has any desire to return to college football. Given Seattle's success, chances are slim that Michigan can pry Macdonald away from the NFL.

Macdonald was the Michigan defensive coordinator in 2021 and already has great familiarity with Ann Arbor. The Seahawks coach appears content pushing to contend for a Super Bowl, but it can't hurt to ask.