Alabama vs. South Carolina prediction: Where the experts see an edge
Alabama looks to preserve its perfect SEC record in another road engagement against reeling South Carolina in college football’s Week 9 action on Saturday, and now the experts and betting markets have locked in their initial prediction for the game.
Alabama improved to 4-0 in SEC play following its fourth-straight win against a ranked conference opponent -- taking out Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Tennessee -- and emerging as a contender for the league championship and College Football Playoff.
South Carolina could use a win, dipping to 1-4 in SEC competition after a loss to Oklahoma in which this struggling offense accounted for just one touchdown.
Where are the experts putting their money as the Crimson Tide pay a visit to the Gamecocks? Let’s take a look at the early predictions and betting lines for the game.
Alabama vs. South Carolina prediction, odds
The betting markets are strongly favoring the streaking Crimson Tide by almost two touchdowns against the floundering Gamecocks this weekend.
Alabama is a 13.5 point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 47.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -600 and for South Carolina at +430 to win outright.
Alabama: -13.5 (-110)
South Carolina: +13.5 (-110)
Over 47.5 points: -105
Under 47.5 points: -115
Alabama vs. South Carolina trends
Alabama is 5-0-1 ATS in its last 6 games... 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against Carolina... Won 4 of the last 5 in this series... 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games played in Week 9... 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.
South Carolina is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games... 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games against SEC teams... 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games as the underdog... Went over in 4 of its last 5 games against Alabama... 5-1 ATS in its last 6 against the Crimson Tide.
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors expect the Crimson Tide will be two touchdowns better than the Gamecocks on the road, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Alabama is getting 83 percent of bets to win by at least two scores and cover the generous point spread to stay undefeated in SEC competition.
The other 17 percent of wagers project that South Carolina will either defeat the Tide outright in an upset, or more likely, to keep the final margin under 14 points.
Implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable victory for the Crimson Tide on the road against the Gamecocks.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat South Carolina by a projected score of 31 to 17.
The consensus prediction for Alabama vs. South Carolina is...
- Alabama -13.5
- Tide to win -600
- Bet over 47.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
--
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams