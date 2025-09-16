College football national title odds for 2025 season updated
Not fully a month into the 2025 college football season, and we’ve already seen some notable change around the top of the national championship odds tables, including when looking at the latest lines posted to BetMGM heading into Week 4 action.
Some preseason contenders — Notre Dame and Clemson — have seen their odds drop after early season struggles, while other teams — Miami and Oklahoma — have played their way into national attention after finding early success on the field.
As expected, it’s the SEC and Big Ten that are strongly represented in the 2025 national championship odds as those two conferences emerge as the winners of realignment.
Here’s your look at the very early odds for the 2025 college football national championship, according to the oddsmakers at BetMGM.
Ohio State (+550)
The reigning national champion retook the mantle as the favorite to repeat after knocking off then-No. 1 Texas in a huge season-opening victory, and the oddsmakers see no reason to drop the Buckeyes in the two weeks since that game.
Ohio State wasn’t properly tested in blowouts against Grambling and Ohio, but played strong defense against the Longhorns and is starting to see more from an offense led by young quarterback Julian Sayin and a cast of elite skill weapons.
Georgia (+600)
Some analysts were starting to question if Georgia had the muscle to get back into national title contention after playing some listless offense in wins against Marshall and Austin Peay to start out, with new quarterback Gunner Stockton under center.
But the Bulldogs’ come-from-behind win at rival Tennessee after falling behind 21-7 in the first quarter was proof positive that this offense still has the firepower to score points when they have to, and against a good defense.
Penn State (+600)
Tied with the reigning SEC champions, the Nittany Lions are an expected 3-0 through three games, but critics have similar questions about the state of this offense, a unit that brought back arguably more talent than any other team in college football this year.
In two weeks’ time, we’ll see Penn State line up against the Oregon team that beat it to win the Big Ten title last year in a marquee game from Happy Valley that will tell us a lot more about what this squad is capable of.
Texas (+700)
Arch Manning was a big reason why Texas was an early national championship contender, but ironically the star quarterback now appears to be the reason why this team has slipped a little in the latest national title odds projection.
Manning’s play has been put under a microscope in his first three games as the permanent starter, with critics questioning his decision making and accuracy in games against San Jose State and UTEP.
Oregon (+700)
The reigning Big Ten champions had to replace a ton of talent on both sides of the ball this season, including at quarterback, but you wouldn’t know it based on how this team has completely dominated its competition up to this point.
Oregon has scored 162 points in three games, including a stunning 69-3 victory against Oklahoma State at home, and face off against winless rival Oregon State before taking that trip to Penn State.
LSU (+1000)
This was supposed to be one of college football’s most potent offenses with Garrett Nussmeier returning at quarterback and boasting some of the country’s most promising wide receiver talent, but so far the results aren’t exactly there.
Scoring just 27 points against Louisiana Tech and 20 in a win over Florida have LSU ranking a mere 95th in the nation in total offense, and now Nussmeier is dealing with a minor injury in his torso going forward.
Alabama (+1300)
Critics were loud and legion after the Crimson Tide dropped a two-touchdown loss at then-unranked Florida State as the No. 8 team in the country, with second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer facing questions about his development and in-game execution.
Some of that criticism has subsided after big wins against UL Monroe and then over Wisconsin last weekend, but much tougher tests lie ahead for Alabama, including especially a huge road date against Georgia coming up.
Miami (+1600)
The addition of Carson Beck at the quarterback position has so far returned some very good results for the Hurricanes’ offense, first with a big win against ranked Notre Dame and then two weeks later after a signature 49-12 win over then-ranked and undefeated USF.
Beck had 340 yards passing with 3 touchdowns (but also 2 picks) while Mark Fletcher ran for 120 yards and 2 additional scores in the win over the Bulls.
Texas A&M (+1800)
Marcel Reed’s last-second touchdown on fourth and goal helped secure the Aggies a major road victory against CFP runner-up Notre Dame, and gave head coach Mike Elko a foundational win to build his program around.
That’s the kind of game last year’s A&M team likely would not have won, but the development of Reed and the quality of this offense with a rotation of promising, field-stretching receiver targets is something worth watching.
Oklahoma (+2000)
So far, so good for Brent Venables, who came into this season facing a must-win situation after going 6-7 a year ago with major questions around the offense, in particular, but the acquisition of quarterback John Mateer has been a revelation.
Mateer is a 68 percent passer with 5 touchdowns and the Sooners have run for 8 more scores, and this defense, now under the direct management of Venables himself, looks like one of the more formidable front line units in the SEC going forward.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
