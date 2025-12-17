After 15 weeks of NFL football, we have a clear picture of where development stands for most rookies. Some won’t make a mark until their second or third seasons, but progress in year one provides hope. Others have struggled. Some have thrived. These schools have produced the most immediate impact for NFL franchises in 2025.

15. Arizona State: Cam Skattebo (RB)

Arizona State didn’t have a large draft class in 2025, but Cam Skattebo was so impactful on the Giants’ offense that he earned a spot on this list. Both a bruising runner and surprisingly effective pass catcher, Skattebo produced the highlight of the Giants’ season before his injury.

14. Louisville: Tyler Shough (QB), Ashton Gillotte (EDGE), Quincy Riley (CB)

The Cardinals produced three contributors from the 2025 draft. After a month of strong play, there’s a solid chance Tyler Shough earns the nod as the Saints’ starting quarterback in 2026. Ashton Gillotte has developed into a consistent early-down run stopper for the Chiefs. Meanwhile in New Orleans, Quincy Riley’s ball skills have proven strong enough to warrant playing time.

13. California: Nohl Williams (CB), Craig Woodson (S), Teddye Buchanan (LB)

The Golden Bears are a surprise as the only team on this list without a first- or second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Nohl Williams is the latest young developmental corner to thrive in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. Craig Woodson has been a strong box presence at safety for the Patriots. Before his injury, Teddye Buchanan was a solid run-defending linebacker for Baltimore (before suffering a season-ending injury).

12. Texas: Kelvin Banks Jr (OT), Jahdae Barron (CB), Matthew Golden (WR), Alfred Collins (DT), Gunnar Helm (TE), Isaiah Bond (WR)

Kelvin Banks Jr. looks like an absolute slam dunk at left tackle for the Saints. Jahdae Barron hasn’t quite cracked Denver’s lineup full-time, but he has provided splash plays from a depth role. The same is true for Matthew Golden on offense in Green Bay, as the highly-regarded rookie has battled injuries in 2025. Gunnar Helm is one of Cam Ward’s most consistent targets on a talent-deficient Titans offense.

11. Missouri: Armand Membou (OT), Luther Burden III (WR)

Much like the Saints hitting on a tackle in Banks, the Jets nailed their selection of Membou. The week-to-week improvement from Luther Burden III in Chicago’s offense suggests he could develop into a high-level weapon in the near future. Burden should surpass 500 receiving yards as a rookie

10. LSU: Will Campbell (OT), Mason Taylor (TE), Emery Jones (OL)

There’s an argument that no rookie has been more impactful in 2025 than Patriots left tackle Will Campbell. Improved protection from New England’s offensive line has helped propel Drake Maye into MVP discussions. Mason Taylor looks like a consistent pass catcher for the Jets. Emery Jones has rotated into Baltimore’s lineup as they tinker with their offensive line.

9. Colorado: Travis Hunter (WR/CB), Shedeur Sanders (QB)

The best of Travis Hunter seemed just around the corner before an injury sidelined him for the season. The tape still shows a potentially franchise-changing talent in Jacksonville. Shedeur Sanders has a few more weeks to prove whether he can be Cleveland’s quarterback of the future.

8. Arizona: Tetairoa McMillan (WR), Tyler Loop (K), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (RB)

There’s a good chance Tetairoa McMillan will surpass 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season. Tyler Loop is one of the league’s most consistent kickers already. Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt has added an explosive element to Washington’s run game.

7. Penn State: Abdul Carter (EDGE), Tyler Warren (TE), Kevin Winston Jr (S)

Abdul Carter’s first season as a Giant hasn’t been what it was billed to be. However, his peak performances have been dominant. Tyler Warren looks like a future all-pro in the Colts offense. Kevin Winston Jr. has struggled at times in coverage, but he’s been one of Tennessee’s best tacklers.

6. Alabama: Tyler Booker (OG), Jihaad Campbell (LB), Malachi Moore (S), Que Robinson (EDGE)

Tyler Booker is already an excellent NFL run blocker. Jihaad Campbell’s versatility has helped keep the Eagles’ defense among the league’s best. Malachi Moore has earned starting snaps with the Jets, and it looks like he may stay there. Que Robinson has recently emerged as a boost to Denver’s pass rush.

5. Ole Miss: Walter Nolen (DT), Jaxson Dart (QB), Tre Harris (WR), Trey Amos (CB)

In just five games, Walter Nolen already looks like a defensive playmaker for Arizona. Jaxson Dart is expected to be the Giants’ starting quarterback in 2026. Tre Harris has steadily earned a larger role in the Chargers’ offense. Trey Amos has added splash coverage plays to an otherwise struggling Commanders’ defense.

4. Oregon: Derrick Harmon (DT), Josh Conerly (OT), Terrance Ferguson (TE), Jordan Burch (EDGE), Jamaree Caldwell (DT), Dillon Gabriel (QB), Tez Johnson (WR)

Derrick Harmon provides depth for an always-solid Steelers defensive line. Josh Conerly began playing his best football in November and hasn’t looked back. Jamaree Caldwell has helped solidify a once-porous Chargers run defense. Dillon Gabriel looks like he could stick in the league for a while as a game-managing backup quarterback. Tez Johnson has added an explosive element to a beat-up Buccaneers offense.

3. Georgia: Mykel Williams (EDGE), Jalon Walker (EDGE), Malaki Starks (S), Tate Ratledge (OG), Dylan Fairchild (OG), Jared Wilson (OL), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (DT)

Mykel Williams will resume starting on the edge for San Francisco once he returns from injury. Jalon Walker helped energize the Falcons’ pass rush in 2025. Malaki Starks is the latest Ravens’ early defensive back selection to perform well in his rookie year. Ratledge, Fairchild, and Wilson have all started with mixed results. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has made plays as a depth piece in Minnesota.

2. Michigan: Mason Graham (DT), Colston Loveland (TE), Kenneth Grant (DT), Will Johnson (CB), Josaiah Stewart (EDGE)

The addition of Mason Graham rounded out a dominant Browns defensive line. Colston Loveland has improved every week in the Bears’ offense and looks like a dangerous receiving weapon for Chicago. Kenneth Grant added much-needed size to the Dolphins’ front seven. Will Johnson played well in Arizona before his injury. Josaiah Stewart added depth to an already deep Rams pass-rushing room.

1. Ohio State: Emeka Egbuka (WR), Donovan Jackson (OG), Tyleik Williams (DT), Josh Simmons (OT), Quinshon Judkins (RB), TreVeyon Henderson (RB), JT Tuimoloau (EDGE), Lathan Ransom (S), Jack Sawyer (EDGE), Denzel Burke (CB), Cody Simon (LB)

Emeka Egbuka is on pace to a 1,000 yard receiving season as a rookie. Donovan Jackson will continue developing as Minnesota’s left guard. Tyleik Williams added a much-needed run stuffer to Detroit’s defense. Josh Simmons is Kansas City’s left tackle of the future. Judkins in Cleveland and Henderson in New England are both offense-defining running backs. Lathan Ransom has brought added physicality to Carolina’s defense. Denzel Burke looks like a potential fifth-round steal for Arizona.