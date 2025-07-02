College football national title rankings, odds updated: SEC teams overtake Ohio State in 2025
As college football teams prepare for fall camp across the country, the wise guys at FanDuel Sportsbook have updated their expert odds to win the 2025 national championship.
As expected, the SEC and Big Ten are strongly represented in the 2025 national championship odds as those two conferences emerge as the winners of realignment.
National champions are usually the favorite to repeat in the early preseason odds, and for a time Ohio State did top the leader board in Vegas to make it a second-straight title.
But now, two SEC contenders have jumped the Buckeyes, signaling that bettors have more confidence in that league to end the Big Ten streak of two natties and lift the trophy again.
Here’s your look at the very early odds for the 2025 college football national championship, according to the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas: +550
Arch Manning gets all the attention as the former No. 1 overall recruit with that last name, but the Longhorns have plenty of other resources to lean on in their effort to make a run at the SEC championship in Year Two in the league.
Texas boasts what should be one of the nation’s best defenses, armed by a ferocious pass rush, and gifted skill players at receiver and tailback, but it also has to replace some key blockers in front of Manning as he finds his way.
--
Georgia: +600
Still the kings of the SEC, the Bulldogs should be favorites to win the conference again, but there are some notable question marks, particularly on offense, and especially at quarterback.
Gunner Stockton was a highly-acclaimed recruit, and now it’s time for him to prove it with Carson Beck out of the picture, but Georgia needs dramatically better blocking and more from this ground attack to help balance the offense and help its new quarterback find his footing.
--
Ohio State: +600
College football’s defending champs lose a ton on the field and on the sideline, including both coordinators as Matt Patricia replaces Jim Knowles on defense and Brian Hartline steps in for Chip Kelly on the offensive side of the ball.
Julian Sayin is the favorite to step in at quarterback, and while he has Jeremiah Smith out wide as the nation’s premier wide receiver target, he won’t have either of the Buckeyes’ thousand-yard backs.
--
Penn State: +800
After getting called out for not winning big games, James Franklin made a nice little run in the College Football Playoff, coming very close to playing for the national title.
Now he gets the core of a solid offense back on the field, as quarterback Drew Allar and star rushers Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen announced their return in 2025.
--
Oregon: +900
Oregon has only improved its stature in every year under head coach Dan Lanning, culminating in an undefeated, Big Ten championship regular season showing in 2024.
That ended abruptly in a 20-point loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, and now we’ll see how well former five-star prospect Dante Moore steps in at quarterback.
--
Alabama: +1000
Nine wins and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan isn’t going to cut it for Kalen DeBoer as he stands in Nick Saban’s long shadow, so this season will be a major testing ground for whether he has what it takes to lead this program going into the future.
Alabama returns a solid defensive rotation and what Pro Football Focus calls the best offensive line in college football, in tandem with a solid receiver room, but the big question is how well can the Crimson Tide replace Jalen Milroe at quarterback.
--
Clemson: +1100
Dabo Swinney got his team back to an ACC championship and in the College Football Playoff, but their return was short-lived after a two-touchdown loss to Texas in the first round.
Cade Klubnik is back after his best season throwing the football, but he’ll need new help in the backfield and Clemson needs its defensive core, which should be strong again at the line, to get better in all phases.
--
Notre Dame: +1600
Marcus Freeman is one of college football’s most promising and accomplished young head coaches after playing the Buckeyes close in the national title game last year.
Jeremiyah Love returns to the Irish backfield, but quarterback Riley Leonard is gone, and this team faces two tough early games against Miami and Texas A&M that could go a long way in defining what Notre Dame’s season looks like.
--
LSU: +1800
Brian Kelly won 10 games in each of his first two seasons, but that total fell to 9 wins last year, putting LSU’s fourth-year head coach under some considerable pressure to right the ship, especially coming off an offseason when he lost the pledge of top quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Garrett Nussmeier is still in place under center after a very productive season that saw LSU’s aerial attack rank among college football’s best, and the team secured some promising transfers, but the jury is still out on Blake Baker’s project to resurrect this defense.
--
Ole Miss: +3000
Lane Kiffin has won 44 games with the Rebels over the last five years, but is yet to see his team qualify for the College Football Playoff, including last season when a costly loss against Florida effectively doomed their seemingly-imminent CFP selection.
Now this team watches as much of its core departs for the NFL, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, who should be succeeded by Austin Simmons at the position, but linebacker Sundarine Perkins and incoming edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen are solid foundational pieces.
--
Michigan: +3700
We’ll see how well the Wolverines are able to revive what was one of college football’s worst passing offenses a year ago, but the addition of Underwood to the QB room should be an important step in that direction, even if he has competition for the job this fall.
Michigan’s defensive line, a source of strength over the last several years, loses key inputs like Kenneth Graham, Josaiah Stewart, and Mason Graham, but safety Rod Moore should be back after missing last season with a knee injury, important continuity on the back end.
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
