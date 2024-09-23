College football odds, schedule for Week 5: Georgia favored over Alabama
The first month of the 2024 college football season has already resulted in a few notable results and consequently some sizable movement around the top 25 rankings, and the upcoming Week 5 action should find more poll changes with four games between ranked opponents on the schedule.
The marquee matchup on the calendar comes from Tuscaloosa, where top-five SEC rivals square off from Bryant-Denny Stadium, as No. 4 Alabama welcomes No. 2 Georgia in a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship Game and the first major test for Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.
There are other notable games in the Big Ten and the Big 12, as the early race for conference championships and the expanded College Football Playoff heats up going forward.
Five teams currently ranked in the AP top 25 poll are on the road this week including Georgia, so there should be something unique in store as we move into Week 5.
College football Week 5 odds, lines
No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama
Georgia -2.5 | It’s not often we see these SEC rivals meet in the regular season, and once again they should be evenly matched in a raucous environment and with the selection committee keeping a very close eye on the proceedings as this game could play a big role in sorting out who gets what seed in the playoff.
No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame
Notre Dame -4.5 | The Cards beat a top-10 Irish team last season and once again come into this matchup undefeated and looking to make a statement given their early schedule, although a win over Georgia Tech last week boosts UL’s resume.
No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State
Penn State -17.5 | A big line for the Nittany Lions despite some strong football from the Illini, who are playing some tough defense and are throwing the ball well, coming off a road win at a ranked Nebraska, while Penn State struggled with Bowling Green a few weeks ago.
No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State
Kansas State -4.5 | It’s early yet, but this feels like a must-win for these Big 12 hopefuls, each coming off losses; the Pokes at home to Utah, and the Wildcats on the road to a now-ranked BYU. The loser starts at 0-2 in conference play, and there isn’t a ton of good spin you can put on that, even with an expanded playoff.
South Alabama at No. 14 LSU
LSU -20.5 | Don’t overlook the Jaguars, who scored 135 points the last 2 games and just clobbered App State on the road. LSU played things a little close with UCLA at home early last weekend and its defense is still suspect, especially against a decent Jags ground attack.
