College football odds for biggest Week 1 games in 2025
Coming out of spring practice and moving into the summer, college football rosters are starting to come together and coaches are making their preparations for fall camp heading into what should be an active Week 1 of the 2025 season.
Let’s take a look at what the oddsmakers are saying about who is and isn’t favored to play in college football’s most important Week 1 games.
College football Week 1 game odds
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Nebraska (-6.5) vs. Cincinnati
Our first look at the could be a revamped Cornhuskers offense with Dylan Raiola back at the helm under center, now working from Dana Holgorsen’s playbook, against a Big 12 opponent that was 5-7 a year ago.
--
Auburn (-2.5) vs. Baylor
Hugh Freeze is three games under .500 in his tenure on The Plains, but this team looks like it can pack a punch offensively after signing Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold and wide receiver Eric Singleton to lead one of the SEC’s most promising receiver corps.
--
Georgia Tech (-3.5) vs. Colorado
All eyes are on what Deion Sanders can make of a roster that doesn’t have Shedeur Sanders at quarterback or Travis Hunter playing both ways, but he does have uber-productive Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter under center.
--
Ohio State (-3.5) vs. Texas
The marquee game of opening weekend is a rematch of the CFP semifinal, but since then the Buckeyes have overseen remarkable turnover on the field and replacing both coordinators, while Arch Manning takes the reins of the Longhorns’ potent offense.
--
Tennessee (-12.5) vs. Syracuse
Syracuse won’t have Kyle McCord at quarterback, raising major questions on the Orange offense, but the Vols have questions of their own after Nico Iamaleava’s sudden departure, and while Joey Aguilar is a proven producer, he’s also prone to turnovers.
--
Alabama (-11.5) vs. Florida State
We’ll see if Mike Norvell’s offseason changes help revive the Seminoles from their two-win disaster a year ago, with quarterback Thomas Castellanos working alongside play-caller Gus Malzahn, while Alabama embarks on the post-Jalen Milroe era with a strong offensive line and defensive rotation starting on the road.
--
Clemson (-2.5) vs. LSU
Garrett Nussmeier and LSU’s expert receivers will test what should be another physical Clemson defensive unit, while Cade Klubnik looks to repeat his personal-best passing marks against a Tigers secondary that could leave some room for him to work.
--
South Carolina (-9.5) vs. Virginia Tech
LaNorris Sellers returns to helm the Gamecocks’ offense while Carolina’s defense loses a few pieces but should still be one of the most all-around productive rotations in the SEC and facing a tough test on the road against a Hokies attack that returns its starting quarterback.
--
Notre Dame (-1.5) vs. Miami
Another intriguing early road game for the Irish, who replace their starting quarterback but retains a strong backfield and pass defense, against a Hurricanes squad that brought on Carson Beck from Georgia and working behind a very strong offensive line.
--
North Carolina (-1.5) vs. TCU
Bill Belichick’s debut comes against a Horned Frogs opponent that returns Josh Hoover at quarterback after scoring 27 touchdowns a year ago, but could prove weaker running the ball.
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
--