No. 1 College Football RB Prospect Expected to Make Early Impact After Heated Recruiting Battle

The advent of the NCAA transfer portal and the adjustment of redshirt rules in the last 10 college football seasons have created challenges for true freshmen looking for playing time.

However, the door has not completely slammed on true freshmen looking to make early impacts in the Power Four ranks. One freshman working to make a name for himself this fall is Ezavier Crowell, who hopes to join the long list of great Alabama running backs.

The 5-foot-11, 221-pounder from Jackson, Alabama, reclassified from the class of 2027 to the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 1 running back and No. 18 player in the 2026 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

In three years at Jackson High School, Crowell rushed for 6,333 yards and 91 touchdowns. Despite the fact that it has fielded Heisman Trophy winners at running back in Mark Ingram II and Derrick Henry in the not-so-distant past, Alabama's run game is coming off one of its worst seasons in recent memory.

In fact, the Crimson Tide has not fielded a 1,000-yard rusher since Brian Robinson Jr. in 2021.

The Crimson Tide's unusually bad rushing attack in 2025 makes his early addition a welcome one. Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill of ESPN raved about Crowell in a list of the top 2026 prospects and their fit as incoming freshmen.

"Crowell racks up yards after contact with an advanced blend of power and balance. His sturdy build and well-rounded skill set should allow him to carry a big load and earn snaps quickly in a program that has a long history of featuring physical backs," Haubert and Luginbill wrote.

"He'll also get a leg up as an early enrollee this spring, giving Alabama coaches a chance to see how he holds up in pass protection and in their shotgun and under-center run concepts."

Jackson's Ezavier Crowell (13) breaks a long touchdown run on the Aggies’ first possession against Cherokee County at Protective Stadium | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other contenders for Crowell's commitment

Due to his high ranking, Crowell attracted multiple SEC programs in his recruitment process. Auburn was among Crowell's top four choices, but the Tigers were unable to keep him away from the other in-state power. Auburn did not recruit a running back out of high school, but it brought in a trio from the transfer portal in Bryson Washington (Baylor), Tae Meadows (Troy) and Nykahi Davenport (USF).

Georgia was another SEC program vying for Crowell's commitment. The Bulldogs received a commitment from four-star Jae Lamar in the 2026 recruiting cycle and acquired Dante Dowdell (Kentucky) from the portal. Additionally, the Bulldogs hold a commitment from five-star Kemon Spell in the 2027 cycle.

Texas was the other program Crowell listed in his top four schools. The Longhorns signed two running backs from the 2026 class in four-star Derrek Cooper and three-star Jett Walker. Texas replaced its 2025 running back production with a pair of portal acquisitions in Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State).