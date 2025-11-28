Eight college football teams on upset alert in Week 14
Rivalry Week likely brings about a mass of college football fans who would be thankful for some Week 14 upsets. With several marquee games and a handful more games of CFP significant, there's the potential for some season-shifting takedowns. As usual, we're only considering upsets with a point spread of -5 or more. Here are eight favorites in danger of a genuine upset in Week 14.
Ole Miss (-7.5 at Mississippi State)
The Rebels are the better team in Friday's Egg Bowl. But they're on the road, facing a hungry MIssissippi State team, and having to deal with the emotional turmoil of unveiling their coach's future. There's a lot of noise around this game and if Ole Miss isn't focused, State is entirely capable of keeping this close or stelaing an upset.
Ohio State (-9.5 at Michigan)
A season ago, this game looked like an afterthought. Ohio State was elite and Michigan was an afterthought. It was also in Columbus, and Michigan won for the fourth year in a row. This year, in Ann Arbor, with an actually solid Michigan team? Anything can happen and it probably will.
Miami (-6.5 at Pittsburgh)
Miami is pretty much out of the ACC title hunt but still is harboring some at-large CFP berth hopes. Pittsburgh is a dangerous foe. Yes, Pitt got blasted by Notre Dame, but the Panthers have won four of their last five games, all by two scores or more. If Miami is anything less than totally focused, they'll take a loss that ends the CFP speculation.
Alabama (-5.5 at Auburn)
This is a "nothing to lose" game for the Tigers. Alabama's offense has struggled to blow away non-FCS foes with 21, 20, and 29 points in their last three games. Auburn has been horribly unlucky all season long with five one-score losses. Could luck turn in favor of the Tigers at a pivotal time?
Penn State (-13.5 at Rutgers)
Yes, Penn State played well against an underwhelming Nebraska team. But this is a battle of two 5-6 teams with State on the road. The line looks awfully fat and Rutgers seems likely to pull the game close if not outright pull off an upset.
Illinois (-7.5 vs. Northwestern)
Illinois lost three of its last five games by 17 points or more. Northwestern is just 2-3 in its last five as well, but three of those games were settled by one score. The Wildcats figure to keep it close and if they do, Illinois might make a mistake that leads to an upset.
Oregon (-6.5 at Washington)
Yes, Oregon is the better team. But Washington has figured some things out offensively. The Huskies have scored 42 or more points in three of their last four games (all three being wins). Oregon's offensive punch has sometimes disappeared (21 and 18 points scored in wins over Wisconsin and Iowa).
Iowa (-6.5 at Nebraska)
Yes, Nebraska has been genuinely awful down the stretch of this season. But Iowa is offensively challenged and doesn't look like a team that's going to go on the road and blow away anybody. Emmett Johnson has four straight 100 yard rushing games and he'll keep the Huskers close.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.