Heisman Odds Week 10: New Betting Favorite Overtakes Jeremiah Smith

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah took over as the Heisman Trophy favorite entering Week 10 after Ohio State’s 30-18 loss at USC knocked wide receiver Jeremiah Smith out of the top spot he held entering the weekend.

Mensah shortened from +290 to +156 after throwing three touchdown passes in a 38-35 win at North Carolina. Smith drifted from +124 to +290, one spot ahead of Miami’s Malachi Toney, and the Hurricanes took two of the top three into a Nov. 7 trip to Notre Dame.

1. QB Darian Mensah, Miami (+156)

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Last week: W 38-35 at North Carolina. 274 yds, 3 TD

Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7

Mensah completed 75.9% of his passes without an interception as Miami scored twice in the final eight minutes to hold off the Tar Heels. The Duke transfer has 2,425 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and one interception for the 8-0 Hurricanes.

“Just got to go out there and keep scoring,” Mensah said.

Miami beat Notre Dame last season, and the rematch in South Bend is the biggest game left on Mensah’s schedule.

2. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (+290)

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Last week: L 30-18 at USC. 10 rec., 83 yds , 1 TD

Next: vs. Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 7

Smith caught 10 passes in true freshman Luke Fahey’s first career start, but Ohio State didn’t reach the end zone until 2:12 remained. That 1-yard catch was the 40th touchdown reception of Smith’s career, breaking Braylon Edwards’ Big Ten record.

Coach Ryan Day pointed to 11 penalties and red zone failures with Julian Sayin sidelined by an arm injury. “We weren’t able to execute very well and play clean,” Day said.

The junior wideout has 62 catches for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns through eight games before hosting Oregon.

3. WR Malachi Toney, Miami (+305)

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Last week: W 38-35 at North Carolina. 7 rec., 75 yds , 2 TD

Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7

Toney edged up from +345 after scoring twice, including a 9-yard touchdown that put Miami ahead 38-28 with 2:33 left. He also dropped a pass in the end zone earlier in the game.

“I actually missed the signal,” Toney said. “Mensah gave me a signal to run something, and I missed it on the goal line.”

The Liberty City native has 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, tying Leonard Hankerson’s 2010 school record for touchdown catches by a Miami wide receiver.

4. QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame (+1175)

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Last week: W 35-13 vs. Navy. 210 yards, 2 TD

Next: vs. Miami, Saturday, Nov. 7

Carr shortened from +2000 after Notre Dame turned a 14-13 halftime lead into its ninth straight win over Navy. He has 1,849 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception for the 7-1 Irish.

The Saline, Mich., native now gets Mensah and Toney on the opposite sideline, and a win over No. 1 Miami is his clearest path back into the top three.

5. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss (+1375)

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Last week: W 45-15 vs. Auburn. 263 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 65 rush yards, 1 TD

Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 7

Chambliss shortened from +2200 one week after his three-interception loss at Texas. Ole Miss led 17-15 before his 26-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, and he added fourth-quarter scoring passes to Caleb Cunningham and Horatio Fields.

He has now thrown a touchdown pass in 21 straight games, one shy of Chad Kelly’s school record.

“It was a combination of early success in the run game, getting them behind the chains, and then the efficiency of our offense,” coach Pete Golding said.

The 6-2 Rebels host Georgia, the team Chambliss beat in last season’s Sugar Bowl.

Who rounds out the top 10?

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Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker climbed from +5000 to +4000 after throwing for 323 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-49 loss at Iowa State. It was his seventh straight 300-yard game, matching Mason Rudolph’s program record.

Oregon State wide receiver Jesse Legree slid from +2800 to +4500 after Fresno State held him to 70 yards in a 38-22 upset, his first game without 100 yards or a touchdown. LSU’s Sam Leavitt shortened from +8800 to +4700, and Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez entered the top 10 as Alabama’s Keelon Russell dropped out.

6. QB Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State (+4000)

7. WR Jesse Legree, Oregon State (+4500)

8. QB Sam Leavitt, LSU (+4700)

9. QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+5500)

10. QB Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (+7000)

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