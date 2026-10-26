Heisman Trophy Index: Another Week of Upsets Shakes Up Contender List Again

The list of viable options to win the Heisman Trophy is fairly strong across the country. But once again, some of college football's best are dropping due to more upset losses.

From Trinidad Chambliss, falling at the hands of Texas this week to CJ Carr and Notre Dame falling to BYU last week, the Heisman Trophy index is at its most volatile. The Cougars' Bear Bachmeier can attest to that, too, as BYU fell to UCF in double overtime on Saturday.

So, as it stands, here are the names at the top of the heap who are taking advantage.

5) Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss, QB)

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday was definitely Chambliss' lowest moment with the Rebels. Despite posting 250 passing yards and two touchdown passes, his three interceptions ultimately sank Ole Miss against a fellow ranked SEC squad with the Longhorns.

But not too many players' resumes compare to Chambliss'. He's got three wins against ranked opponents, has 22 total TDs (16 passing, six rushing), and has accounted for 2,060 yards of total offense.

Chambliss is hanging onto this spot by a thread. But his resume is still impressive enough to land him on the list.

4) Malachi Toney (Miami, FL, WR)

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a down showing against Clemson, the sensational sophomore has exploded in the past two games. Following a dominant day against Florida State in double OT, he put on another show against Pittsburgh.

Toney posted a Hurricanes' program record of 16 catches against the Panthers en route to 194 yards and three scores. That's his fifth TD in the last two games, putting him at 11 receiving scores in 2026.

The South Florida native leads the nation in receptions (66) and ranks third behind Jesse Legree and Jeremiah Smith in TDs and yards (952). Now imagine picking between those three for the Biletnikoff Award.

3) Jesse Legree (Oregon State, WR)

Oregon State's Jesse Legree runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Corvallis, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The freshman's 2026 season has been nothing short of remarkable. Even being off this week with a bye, Legree's numbers continue to outshine the pack.

The Baltimore native still leads the country in both receiving yards (1,040) and TDs (14). He also ranks third nationally in yards per catch, has scored in all of his seven career games, and has yet to go under 100 yards receiving in a game.

Legree will get back in action this week against Fresno State. He will need to continue putting up the numbers he has to dethrone a fellow receiver on this list because of his lower level of competition played.

2) Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State, WR)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith may have had a down outing in terms of numbers against Indiana, but his impact was felt. The 2025 Heisman finalist had the game-winning score to stop the Hoosiers' win streak at 22 games.

The 2024 national champion still has some of the best numbers in the country. He's got the second-most yards (984) and receiving TDs (12) in the nation and has pushed Ohio State to two ranked wins over the Hoosiers and Iowa.

Smith will be without his starting QB, Julian Sayin, for the foreseeable future. So, if he's able to succeed without him, that should only boost his Heisman case.

1) Darian Mensah (Miami, FL, QB)

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the football against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season continues to be a spectacular one for Mensah. The Duke transfer was able to throttle Pitt in his return to the field Saturday after a bye week, throwing for four TD passes and 387 yards.

This is the fourth time Mensah has tossed for over 300 yards during his first season with the Hurricanes. He's thrown 22 TDs (second-most in the country) against one interception, and he's the national leader in both passer rating (204.2) and QBR (89.7).

Again, Mensah's life has been made a lot easier throwing to Toney and company. But he has clearly been the engine behind Miami's 7-0 start and No.

Darian Mensah was incredible against Pitt and looked like the number one overall pick in this upcoming draft 👀



🎯 31-37 (84%)

🔥 387 Passing Yards

⭐️ 4 Passing TDs



🎥 @performancesCFB pic.twitter.com/zZdVGtxk7b — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 24, 2026