Heisman Odds Week 12: Jeremiah Smith Reclaims Top Spot as CJ Carr Plummets

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith moved back to the top of the Heisman Trophy odds after the Buckeyes ended a two-game losing streak against Northwestern, and he now holds odds-on status as the race enters Week 12.

Smith shortened from +410 to -144 after an 11-catch, 117-yard day. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr drifted from +140 to +1000 despite a 41-7 win over Boston College. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah sits second at +340, and Utah quarterback Devon Dampier climbed to +720.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (-144)

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Last week: 28-19 win vs. Northwestern; 11 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD

Next: at Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 21

Ohio State built its game plan around Smith against Northwestern and targeted him 17 times. The 6-foot-3 wideout scored the fourth-quarter touchdown that put the game away. His 22-yard catch late in the first quarter made him the Big Ten’s career leader in receiving yards, passing Purdue’s John Standeford.

The game came one week after Smith went nearly two quarters without a target in a loss to Oregon. The Buckeyes responded by launching a formal Heisman campaign under the slogan “JJ4ITALL.” Players waved foam fingers bearing his number as they jogged up the Ohio Stadium tunnel after the win.

“Maybe there is a better player out there. But this guy is completely dominant. And I think he deserves it in a big way,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

Smith has 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns for the 7-3 Buckeyes, who have leaned on freshman quarterback Luke Fahey since Julian Sayin’s season-ending injury. The record didn’t change Smith’s focus. “I’m blessed to have the record but today was all about the win,” Smith said.

2. QB Darian Mensah, Miami (+340)

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Last week: 36-25 win vs. Duke; 30-of-41, 382 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 21

Mensah threw for 382 yards against his former school as Miami beat Duke at Hard Rock Stadium. His lone touchdown pass went 63 yards to Javian Mallory in the third quarter. Mallory added two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Cooper Barkate, another former Blue Devil, had his first 100-yard game for Miami with eight catches for 134 yards. The Hurricanes have kept winning without star receiver Malachi Toney, who had ankle surgery before the loss at Notre Dame.

The win was Miami’s 11th straight ACC victory, which tied a school record. Combined with Wake Forest’s win at SMU, it also put the 9-1 Hurricanes on the cusp of clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Mensah’s odds lengthened slightly from +300 even with the win. He has 3,076 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

3. QB Devon Dampier, Utah (+720)

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Last week: 40-39 win at Arizona; 204 passing yards, 2 TD; 100 rushing yards, 2 TD

Next: at TCU, Saturday, Nov. 21

Dampier delivered the biggest moment of the weekend when he hit Creed Whittemore for a 70-yard touchdown with 2:35 left to keep No. 2 Utah unbeaten. The Phoenix native accounted for four touchdowns in his home state. Utah’s defense then closed it out with a fourth-down stop.

The Utes’ flight to Tucson left a day late, and Arizona jumped to a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter. That opening touchdown was the first Utah had allowed in a first quarter all season. Dampier answered by leading back-to-back scoring drives before halftime.

“All my teammates were coming up to me like, ‘Devon, this is your Heisman moment,’” Dampier said.

Dampier shortened from +1500. Through 10 games, he has 2,257 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, 580 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns for the 10-0 Utes.

4. QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame (+1000)

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Last week: 41-7 win vs. Boston College; 20-of-28, 217 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Next: vs. SMU, Saturday, Nov. 21

Carr took the biggest hit in the top five, sliding from +140 even though Notre Dame led Boston College 31-0 at halftime. The market had already started moving toward Smith early in the week. A lopsided win over a 4-6 opponent gave Carr little chance to win that money back.

He scrambled to extend a play and found Micah Gilbert for a 26-yard touchdown, then threw a 13-yard fade that Jordan Faison pulled down in the end zone. He also threw his second interception of the season to open the second half, and Boston College turned it into its only touchdown.

“You want to flush the feelings and the urge to stay in ... that moment,” Carr said of moving past the win over Miami.

The Saline, Michigan, product has 2,385 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and two interceptions. Notre Dame is 9-1 and sits No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

5. QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+2500)

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Last week: 48-21 win vs. Missouri; 18-of-24, 252 yards, 1 TD; 1 rushing TD

Next: at South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 21

Stockton drifted slightly from +2300 even though he followed his five-touchdown night at Ole Miss with another efficient game. Georgia scored on its first five possessions against No. 22 Missouri and led 31-0 midway through the second quarter.

A 33-yard throw to Isiah Canion set up Stockton’s own 8-yard touchdown run. He later found Canion again for a 12-yard score. Running back Nate Frazier finished most of the drives with three rushing touchdowns, which kept Stockton’s own total down.

The win marked Georgia’s return to No. 1 and was its third straight double-digit victory. The Bulldogs are 9-1 overall and 7-1 in SEC play.

Georgia still has South Carolina and Georgia Tech left on the schedule. A trip to the SEC Championship Game would give the Tiger, Georgia, native another national stage in December.

Who rounds out the top 10?

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6. QB Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (+5000)

7. QB Keelon Russell, Alabama (+6000)

8. QB Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State (+10000)

9. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss (+12500)

QB Bear Bachmeier, BYU (+15000)

Lopez enters the top 10 after he ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in Wake Forest’s 49-7 rout at SMU. Bachmeier also joins the list after scoring four times in BYU’s 28-7 win over Baylor, one week after Utah intercepted him four times.

Russell slid from +2400 after he played through an ankle injury and threw three touchdowns in a 21-6 win at Vanderbilt. Mestemaker fell from +1750 after two interceptions in a 52-27 home loss to Texas Tech, days after Danny Kanell ranked him the best quarterback in college football.

Chambliss dropped from +4500 without taking a snap after the FAA ground stop pushed Ole Miss’ game at Oklahoma to Sunday.

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