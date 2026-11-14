Best College Football Bets Today for Week 11 (Bet Utah to Win and Cover Against Arizona)

It's time to strap in and enjoy a loaded slate of college football games on tap for today.

With so many games, it can be tough to narrow it down to just a few bets. If you're looking for a few wagers, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorites for today's slate.

College Football Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Northwestern +13.5 (+100) vs. Ohio State

Missouri +15.5 (-105) vs. Georgia

Utah -2.5 (-110) vs. Arizona

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Best Bet

Both teams are on a two-game win streak, but when a team with National Championship expectations falters as much as Ohio State has, vibes in the locker room can turn sour in a hurry, and I think last week's game against Oregon was a sign of that taking place.

Let's also give Northwestern some credit. The Wildcats have posted some very solid numbers this season, including ranking 20th in net adjusted EPA per play and 36th in net success rate.

I'm starting to lose faith in Ohio State's ability to be dominant against strong opponents. I'll take the points with the Wildcats.

Pick: Northwestern +13.5 (+100)

Missouri vs. Georgia Best Bet

Georgia is the rightful favorite, but I think the spread has gone too far towards the Bulldogs. The Tigers may be coming off a bad loss, but their overall numbers for this season still hold up. They enter the week ranking 18th in net adjusted EPA per play, compared to Georgia, which comes in at eighth in that metric.

The Missouri defense has been one of the better units in the country, including ranking 19th in opponent EPA per rush. If the Tigers can slow down the Georgia offense, they'll be in a good spot to cover this big number.

Pick: Missouri +15.5 (-105)

Utah vs. Arizona Best Bet

Utah should be a much bigger favorite in this game. I've been riding with the Utes all season as they continue to be undervalued in the betting market. They enter Week 11 ranking 13th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and seventh in net success rate. By comparison, Arizona ranks 30th and 29th in those two metrics.

Arizona hasn't run the ball effectively this season, which means the Wildcats run into trouble when they face a defense that has a strong secondary, which feeds right into Utah's ideal scenario. Utah has the 14th-best pass defense according to success rate, which will lead to a long day for the Wildcats' offense.

I'll lay the points with the Utes once again.

Pick: Utah -2.5 (-110)

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