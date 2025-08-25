LSU vs. Clemson early football picks 2025: What the oddsmakers say
It’s the Tigers from one Death Valley against the Tigers from another Death Valley, as No. 9 LSU hits the road against No. 4 Clemson. Let’s take a look at the early prediction for this Week 1 college football game from the oddsmakers and bettors.
Sure, nothing about the College Football Playoff is set in stone in Week 1, but what happens in this game could go some of the distance in helping the selection committee decide who gets in and who gets left out later this year.
Both these Tigers figure to be among the final dozen, but LSU definitely has the harder path, having to trudge through the SEC in addition to this marquee season opener.
Where is the money going between these non-conference blue-bloods?
LSU vs. Clemson early football picks, odds
As expected, the bookies are forecasting a very close matchup in the 2025 season opener, with the home team getting a slight advantage.
Clemson is a 3.5 point favorite against LSU in this Week 1 non-conference matchup, according to the early game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 57.5 points for the matchup.
Clemson: -3.5 (-115)
LSU: +3.5 (105)
Over 57.5 points: -105
Under 57.5 points: -115
LSU vs. Clemson trends
LSU was 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
Clemson went 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games ...
LSU is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games on a Saturday on the road ...
Clemson went 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games against SEC opponents ...
The total went under in 7 of LSU’s last 10 games ...
Clemson is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 games on a Saturday ...
LSU is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games on a Saturday away from home ...
Clemson was 1-4 (20%) against the spread in non-conference games last fall ...
LSU was 2-3 (40%) ATS in non-conference games a year ago ...
Clemson and LSU were both 1-3 (25%) against the spread against ranked teams in 2024 ...
LSU was 2-2 against the spread as an underdog last season ...
Clemson went 5-6 (45%) ATS as the favorite in games a year ago ...
LSU went 0-1 ATS as a road underdog last season ...
Clemson was 3-4 (42.9%) against the spread as a home favorite last fall ...
The total went over in 10 of LSU’s last 12 road games ...
Clemson won 9 of its last 11 games at home ...
Spread consensus picks for the game
A narrow majority of bettors are sticking with the home Tigers against the road Tigers when looking at the spread consensus picks for the matchup.
Clemson is getting 51 percent of bets to win the game at home and cover the narrow point spread.
The other 49 percent of wagers project LSU will either win the game outright in an upset, or will keep the margin to a field goal or less in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a very narrow victory for the Tigers at home.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Clemson will defeat LSU by a projected score of 31 to 27.
Our early prediction
College Football HQ early game prediction: LSU +3.5
Why? Brian Kelly is yet to win a season opener at LSU, but this could be the year he breaks through, given Clemson’s recent struggles against SEC competition, losing to the conference three times last season alone, and is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 against the league. Garrett Nussmeier should find angles against Clemson’s secondary.
How to watch LSU vs. Clemson
When: Sat., Aug. 30
Where: Clemson, S.C.
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
