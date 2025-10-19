LSU vs. Texas A&M prediction: Where the experts see an edge
LSU dipped in the polls after a second loss and looks to get back on track against the last undefeated team in the SEC as Texas A&M comes to Death Valley in college football’s Week 9 action on Saturday, and now the experts and betting markets have locked in their early prediction for the game.
LSU fell to 5-2 overall with a 2-2 mark in SEC competition after a costly loss on the road against Vanderbilt and fell to No. 20 in the AP rankings, with almost no margin for error going forward and head coach Brian Kelly under mounting pressure.
It gets harder this week against a Texas A&M squad playing generational football, improving to 7-0 for the first time since 1994, but coming off a close win against Arkansas.
Where are the experts putting their money as the Aggies and Tigers square off in this SEC clash? Let’s take a look at the early prediction and betting line for the game.
LSU vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds
Like last week, the Tigers have opened as less than a field goal underdogs against an SEC opponent, as the bettors are leaning more toward the Aggies.
Texas A&M is a 2.5 point favorite against LSU, according to the current betting lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the game.
FanDuel lists the total at 48.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas A&M at -137 and for LSU at +114 to win outright.
Texas A&M: -2.5 (-112)
LSU: +2.5 (-108)
Over 48.5 points: -105
Under 48.5 points: -115
LSU vs. Texas A&M trends
Texas A&M is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games... 2-12 ATS in its last 14 games against LSU... 0-6 ATS in its last 6 games against LSU... Won its last 7 games... 1-5 ATS in its last 6 road games...Won 4 of the last 10 straight-up in this series... Won 5 of its last 19 road games.
LSU is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games... Went under in 5 of its last 7 games... 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games played in October... Went under in 6 of its last 8 games against SEC teams... 4-2 ATS in its last 6 home games.
Where the money is going
A slim majority of bettors still have enough confidence in the Tigers at home to make this interesting against the undefeated Aggies, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
LSU is getting 54 percent of bets to either defeat the Aggies outright in an upset, or to keep the final margin under a field goal in a loss.
The other 46 percent of wagers project Texas A&M will beat the Tigers by at least a field goal to stay undefeated and hand Brian Kelly a third loss.
Implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests that the Aggies will go on to stay undefeated in this road test against the slumping Tigers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas A&M will defeat LSU by a projected score of 26 to 23.
The consensus prediction for LSU vs. Texas A&M is...
- Texas A&M -2.5
- Aggies -137
- Take the over
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
