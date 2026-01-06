Update on No.1 ranked transfer portal QB emerges amid national interest

The opening of the winter transfer window has transformed the college football landscape into a high-stakes marketplace where programs compete for a singular talent capable of altering the trajectory of a championship race.

A vacancy at the most critical position on the field has forced one storied Southern program to prioritize a specific target who recently entered the portal as the premier available prospect in the country. This pursuit comes at a pivotal moment for a coaching staff entering its first full year of a new regime and looking to make a definitive statement on the recruiting trail.

Teams across the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten have monitored the situation closely while attempting to lure the productive signal-caller to their respective campuses. The prospect brings a rare combination of postseason experience and efficient statistical production that has made him the consensus top-ranked individual at his position according to national evaluators.

His entry into the market followed a successful stint where he led a program to its first major conference title in several years and secured a berth in the expanded postseason tournament.

National observers have characterized the recruitment as a battle for the most valuable asset in the current cycle as several elite programs look to replace outgoing starters heading for the professional ranks.

Recent travel delays and shifting schedules have added uncertainty to a process that appeared to favor a specific school in the Big 12 before a late pivot toward the Southeastern Conference. The decision will likely define the outlook for the 2026 season for whoever wins the signature of this versatile playmaker.

Sam Leavitt visits LSU as Tigers seek to secure top transfer quarterback

Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday for a multi-day visit with the LSU Tigers. The highly touted signal-caller is the top-rated player in the portal and represents a major priority for LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin.

Leavitt is accompanied on the visit by his family as he meets with LSU Tigers offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and LSU Tigers quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens.

The staff has made it clear that they are prepared to provide the necessary resources to land a player of his caliber through name, image, and likeness opportunities. During the visit, Leavitt also spent time with former Old Dominion Monarchs wide receiver Tre Brown who recently joined the Tigers.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers appear to be the frontrunners in the transfer portal for former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Sam Leavitt, you and I both reporting that he is visiting LSU this week," On3 reporter Steve Wiltfong said regarding the visit. "LSU was all in on Brendan Sorsby before his commitment to Texas Tech Red Raiders, also all in on Leavitt."

The Tigers emerged as the frontrunner after several other programs shifted their focus to alternative targets or missed out on their primary options. "We thought that the Red Raiders were going to go all in on Leavitt if they couldn't get Brendan Sorsby," On3 reporter Pete Nakos said.

"It turns out travel delays, whatever you want to call it. Leavitt never arrives at Texas Tech coming off that Kentucky Wildcats visit. He is now expected at LSU, and what we are hearing is that the Tigers are in pole position to try to close out this recruitment."

Leavitt delivered a breakout performance during the 2024 season with the Sun Devils when he threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns. He added 10 rushing scores over the last two years while helping his previous team reach the College Football Playoff. His 2025 campaign was limited to seven games because of a foot injury that required surgery.

"They've made very clear they're willing to spend what is necessary to get a QB of Sam Leavitt's caliber"@PeteNakos & @SWiltfong_ report LSU going all-in on Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt 👀



MORE: https://t.co/zr6g1S8vXA pic.twitter.com/gRFrRR5z8D — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) January 5, 2026

"Obviously, there is some concerns about his injuries and when he would be able to go in spring practice," Nakos said while discussing the situation. "That is something a lot of programs are monitoring."

Programs such as the Miami Hurricanes and the Oregon Ducks continue to monitor the situation, although the Tigers currently occupy the top position. "LSU and Kiffin are going to do whatever it takes to try to get him to land in Baton Rouge," Nakos added. Leavitt remains the most experienced and efficient option on the market as teams finalize their rosters for the upcoming academic year.

Read more on College Football HQ