LSU vs. UCLA game odds, picks for Week 4
This weekend finds a unique Big Ten vs. SEC matchup made so by college football's recent conference realignment, as No. 16 LSU returns home against UCLA on Saturday.
LSU needed a late touchdown and a missed field goal to pull out a close win at South Carolina last week and while Garrett Nussmeier is averaging over 300 yards passing per game, this ground attack sits 111th nationally and the offense ranks 53rd in scoring output.
UCLA's debut in the Big Ten was one to forget, coming out the wrong end of a 42-13 decision against Indiana, and comes in 97th in scoring defense, 122nd in rushing, 128th in scoring, and 85th in passing.
Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers predict for the LSU vs. UCLA matchup in Week 4.
LSU vs. UCLA odds, picks
LSU is a comfortable 25.5 point favorite against UCLA, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 56.5 points for the game.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for LSU at -3000 and for UCLA at +1300.
LSU: -25.5 (-105)
UCLA +25.5 (-115)
Over 56.5 points: -110
Under 56.5 points: -110
LSU vs. UCLA trends
UCLA is 0-2 against the spread this season ...
LSU is 0-3 against the spread so far in 2024 ...
UCLA is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 games overall ...
LSU is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
The total went under in 6 of UCLA's last 7 games on the road ...
The total went over in 18 of LSU's last 20 games ...
UCLA is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games as an underdog ...
LSU is 4-1 straight-up in its last 5 games against a Big Ten opponent ...
Spread consensus picks
A majority of wagers suggest that LSU will take care of business at home against UCLA.
About 67 of bettors predict that LSU will win the game and cover the spread.
And the remaining 33 percent of bets are projecting that UCLA will either pull off the upset, or more likely, keep the game within 25 points.
Our pick: UCLA +25.5
LSU vs. UCLA game time
When: Sat., Sept. 21
Time: 2:40 p.m. CT | 12:40 p.m. PT
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
