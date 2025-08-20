Every Team's Odds to Make College Football Playoff in 2025 Season
The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff tournament format proved to be all as advertised in its first season with some surprise appearances and rivalry matchups to heighten the drama. Heading into 2025, there are plenty of interesting ways to play the market for value when investing in teams to make it.
Ohio State (-320), Georgia (-280), Texas (-310), Oregon (-230), Notre Dame (-210), Clemson (-164), Alabama (-184) and Penn State (-290) are priced as near-locks to make the cut. With power-conference pedigree, favorable schedules and elite returning talent, these programs are built to weather one or two losses and still get in. But I’m going to look at teams that reflect value, from more tangible picks to complete punts.
After three straight playoff appearances, Michigan (+205) is still priced in plus-money territory. Jim Harbaugh may be gone, but this program still wields continuity, depth and proven CFP experience after having won it all only two years ago. The Wolverines return a top-tier defense and enough offensive talent to navigate the Big Ten and earn one of the five automatic conference champion bids — or at least a strong at-large case. If you're looking for a steady hand with some upside, Michigan is it.
The LSU Tigers (+134) have quietly retooled under Brian Kelly, and this year’s squad has enough firepower to win the SEC West and make a run. At +134, you’re getting decent value on a program that many see as a dark horse to knock off Alabama and Georgia. LSU continues to recruit at an elite level and will benefit from a favorable schedule compared to its SEC rivals.
I’m expecting Kyle Whittingham’s Utah (+490) team to bounce back with a vengeance in 2025. Previous to last season’s most unlucky finish arguably throughout all of college football, Utah won two of the final three Pac-12 titles and now compete in a conference that, post-Texas and Oklahoma, is wide open. At nearly 5-1 odds, the Utes are a great value play.
Group of Five teams now have a clear path to the playoff with one guaranteed spot — and Liberty (+1040) is arguably best positioned to claim it. As Conference USA favorites for 2025, they avoid any Power 5 opposition in non‑conference play. At 10-1, they’re the kind of sneaky futures bet that could pay off big with a New Year’s Six berth — and this year, that means a CFP invitation.
Yes, Kansas (+1120). Lance Leipold has transformed the Jayhawks into a legitimate Big 12 contender. With dynamic QB Jalon Daniels back for his sixth season and a program on the rise, Kansas has the offense to win shootouts and the experience to close tight games. The Big 12 lacks a clear dominant force, giving Kansas a realistic shot to play in — and possibly win — the conference title game, which could be enough for CFP consideration at these long odds.
Here is every team in college football’s odds to make the tournament.
2025 CFP Playoff Berth Odds
- Alabama: -184
- Arkansas: +2200
- Auburn: +320
- Florida: +350
- Georgia: -280
- Kentucky: +4000
- LSU: +134
- Mississippi State: +8000
- Missouri: +880
- Oklahoma: +490
- Ole Miss: +210
- South Carolina: +410
- Tennessee: +270
- Texas: -310
- Texas A&M: +225
- Vanderbilt: +3500
- Illinois: +570
- Indiana: +590
- Iowa: +760
- Maryland: +6500
- Michigan: +205
- Michigan State: +1800
- Minnesota: +1400
- Nebraska: +650
- Northwestern: +8000
- Ohio State: -320
- Oregon: -230
- Penn State: -290
- Purdue: +10000
- UCLA: +2500
- USC: +470
- Washington: +980
- Wisconsin: +3000
- Boston College: +3000
- California: +5000
- Clemson: -164
- Duke: +1250
- Florida State: +1300
- Georgia Tech: +710
- Louisville: +390
- Miami Florida: +194
- NC State: +1800
- North Carolina: +1500
- Pittsburgh: +1800
- SMU: +420
- Stanford: +8000
- Syracuse: +4000
- Virginia: +3500
- Virginia Tech: +2200
- Wake Forest: +8000
- Arizona: +2500
- Arizona State: +470
- Baylor: +590
- BYU: +1260
- Cincinnati: +1600
- Colorado: +1800
- Houston: +1800
- Iowa State: +980
- Kansas: +1120
- Kansas State: +440
- Oklahoma State: +4000
- TCU: +710
- Texas Tech: +410
- UCF: +2500
- Utah: +490
- West Virginia: +2500
- Army: +1800
- Charlotte: +10000
- East Carolina: +6500
- Florida Atlantic: +10000
- Memphis: +920
- Navy: +1800
- North Texas: +5500
- Rice: +10000
- South Florida: +3500
- Temple: +10000
- Tulane: +790
- Tulsa: +10000
- UAB: +10000
- UTSA: +1600
- Air Force: +3500
- Boise State: +198
- Colorado State: +5500
- Fresno State: +3000
- Hawaii: +8000
- Nevada: +10000
- New Mexico: +10000
- San Diego: +8000
- San Diego State: +8000
- San Jose State: +5500
- UNLV: +1800
- Utah State: +10000
- Wyoming: +8000
- Appalachian State: +3000
- Arkansas State: +8000
- Coastal Carolina: +8000
- Georgia Southern: +4000
- Georgia State: +10000
- James Madison: +1300
- Louisiana: +2500
- Marshall: +8000
- Old Dominion: +7000
- South Alabama: +3000
- Southern Alabama: +3000
- Southern Miss: +8000
- Texas State: +1800
- Troy: +8000
- UL Monroe: +10000
- FIU: +8000
- Jacksonville State: +5000
- Kennesaw State: +10000
- Liberty: +1040
- Louisiana Tech: +7000
- Middle Tennessee: +8000
- New Mexico State: +10000
- Sam Houston State: +8000
- UTEP: +10000
- Western Kentucky: +2500
- Ball State: +10000
- Bowling Green: +7000
- Buffalo: +3500
- Central Michigan: +10000
- Eastern Michigan: +10000
- Kent State: +10000
- Massachusetts: +10000
- Miami Ohio: +4000
- Northern Illinois: +8000
- Ohio: +3500
- Toledo: +3500
- Western Michigan: +8000
- Connecticut: +10000
- Notre Dame: -210
- Oregon State: +8000
- Washington State: +10000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.