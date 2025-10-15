LSU vs. Vanderbilt prediction 2025: Where experts see an edge
Experts reveal their early prediction and betting preference as Vanderbilt welcomes LSU in a battle of ranked SEC opponents in college football’s Week 8 action.
Vanderbilt fell to 1-1 in SEC competition following its first loss of the season, on the road against Alabama, but still plays some of college football’s most dominant offense, ranking seventh in the country with over 43 points per game on average.
LSU is 2-1 in conference games with a road loss against Ole Miss the only blemish on its record, but there are lingering concerns for an offense that was expected to be among the nation’s best, especially in the virtual absence of a rushing threat.
Where are the experts putting their money as the Commodores host the Tigers this week?
LSU vs. Vanderbilt prediction, odds
The betting market is siding with the home team over the SEC title hopefuls this weekend.
Vanderbilt is a 2.5 point favorite against LSU, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering the weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 48.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Vanderbilt at -130 and for LSU at +110 to win outright.
Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-112)
LSU: +2.5 (-108)
Over 48.5 points: -105
Under 48.5 points: -115
LSU vs. Vanderbilt trends
Vanderbilt is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games... 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games against LSU... 1-4 ATS in its last 5 home games against LSU... Won 7 of its last 10 home games... 13-6 ATS in its last 19 games on a Saturday... 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games as the favorite.
LSU is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 road games... Went over in 10 of its last 14 road games... 8-1 ATS in its last 9 games in October... Won the last 5 on the road against Vanderbilt... Went under in 5 of its last 6 games overall.
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors are siding with the Commodores to make this close against the Tigers at home, according to the latest spread consensus picks of the game.
Vanderbilt is getting 60 percent of bets to win the game by at least a field goal to cover the spread and prevent a second-straight loss.
The other 40 percent of wagers project LSU will either defeat the Commodores outright in an upset or keep the final margin to 1 or 2 points in a loss.
Implied score prediction
The game’s implied score based on betting information suggests that the Commodores will pull out a close win at home and hand the Tigers a second loss.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Vanderbilt will defeat LSU by a projected score of 26 to 23.
The consensus prediction for LSU vs. Vanderbilt is...
- Vanderbilt -2.5
- Commodores -130
- Bet over 48.5 points
The betting market was correct on 75 percent of its straight-up predictions a week ago, and proved right on 57.1 percent of its picks against the spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
