Michigan vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds: Where the experts see an edge
Big Ten football returns to action on Saturday, as No. 20 Michigan is back home in a conference matchup against Wisconsin in college football’s Week 6 matchup.
Michigan is up by a 1-0 count in Big Ten play after an important close win at Nebraska two weeks ago on the back of a strong rushing attack that ranks among the best in the country, ranking 8th in FBS with 254 ground yards per game on average.
Wisconsin is down 0-1 in conference already and is yet to score 20 points in a game this season, placing 111th nationally in scoring and 110th in rushing, with five of their seven remaining opponents currently ranked in the national poll.
Where are the experts putting their money for this matchup between the Badgers and the Wolverines this weekend?
Let’s take a look at the expert predictions and betting lines for Michigan and Wisconsin in this Week 6 college football game.
Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks, odds
Predictably, the books are siding strongly with the Wolverines over the Badgers in this Big Ten matchup this weekend.
Michigan is a 16.5 point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 43.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Michigan at -1100 and for Wisconsin at +700 to win outright.
Michigan: -16.5 (-124)
Wisconsin: +16.5 (+102)
Over: 43.5 points: -110
Under 43.5 points: -110
Michigan vs. Wisconsin trends
Wisconsin is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games... Has won 2 of its last 9 games... 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games in October... 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games against Michigan... 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road... Went over in 4 of its last 5 road games against Michigan.
Michigan is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games... 4-2 ATS in its last 6 home games... 3-11-1 ATS in its last 15 games against Wisconsin... 2-5-1 ATS in its last 8 home games against Wisconsin... Won 7 of its last 9 home games against Wisconsin... 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against Big Ten opponents... 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games played in Week 6.
Where the money is going
A solid majority of bettors are siding with the Wolverines over the Badgers in this Big Ten test, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Michigan is getting 59 percent of bets to win the game by at least 17 points to cover the spread at the Big House this weekend.
The other 41 percent of wagers project Wisconsin will either defeat the Wolverines outright in an upset or will keep the margin under 17 points in a loss.
Michigan vs. Wisconsin score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests that the Wolverines will be able to beat the Badgers by a comfortable margin at home and improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Michigan will defeat Wisconsin by a projected score of 30 to 14.
- Wisconsin +16.5
- Michigan -1100
- Over 43.5 points
