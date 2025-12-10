$87 million college football HC emerges as a favorite to be named next Michigan coach

Michigan stunned the college football world by announcing the program has fired Sherrone Moore with cause just as the coaching carousel appeared to have halted. Several top college football coaches have already emerged as potential candidates for one of the most coveted jobs in the sport.

Multiple insiders are linking one prominent coach to the sudden vacancy at Michigan. NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach, who is also a Michigan alum, labled Alabama's Kalen DeBoer as the "obvious top name" for the Wolverines.

Kalen DeBoer would be the obvious top name for Michigan. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 10, 2025

Additionally, On3's Pete Nakos reported that DeBoer will be a "factor" in the Michigan coaching search. The timing of the move is less than ideal with the early signing period already underway for high school recruits. Additionally, the college football transfer portal opens on Jan. 2.

"Currently in his second season with the Crimson Tide, Kalen DeBoer was rumored to be tied to the Penn State opening earlier this cycle," Nakos detailed on Wednesday. "That was never going to be a factor. But DeBoer will surely be a factor in the Michigan search, sources have told On3.

"... He would have been a popular name at Michigan when Sherrone Moore was hired, but he accepted the Alabama job before the Wolverines were in the market."

Potential Michigan coaching target Kalen DeBoer signed an eight-year, $87 million contract with Alabama

This would not be the first time this cycle that DeBoer was linked to a vacancy. DeBoer was also floated as a candidate at Penn State, but the Alabama coach shot down these rumors.

ESPN Sources: Michigan has fired head coach Sherrone Moore, per me and @PeteThamel and @DanWetzel. pic.twitter.com/qBo9tiviud — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2025

Back in 2024, Alabama signed DeBoer to an eight-year, $87 million contract to replace Nick Saban following the legend's retirement, per Yahoo Sports. It will be interesting to see if DeBoer will have more of an interest in Michigan than the coach appeared to have in the previous Big Ten powerhouse opening.

Alabama's College Football Playoff run could complicate Michigan's chances of landing Kalen DeBoer

Michigan's chances of actually landing DeBoer are a bit complicated. Alabama just made the College Football Playoff, and DeBoer is unlikely to entertain the idea of the Michigan job until Bama's season ends.

This could be as soon as Dec. 19 after Alabama plays Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide's season could also extend well into January. This would not be great timing for Michigan if DeBoer is considered a serious candidate.