Notre Dame vs. Arkansas prediction, odds 2025: Where the experts see an edge
Notre Dame hits the road into SEC country to face off against Arkansas in this Week 5 college football game. Let’s get a look at the latest predictions and odds for the matchup.
Arkansas is on a two-game losing streak after dropping games against Ole Miss and then Memphis, but still boasts a potent offense that ranks 15th nationally in passing output behind quarterback Taylen Green and is 18th in FBS averaging nearly 44 points per game.
Green and the Razorbacks’ cadre of wide receivers could find some angles against a Notre Dame defense that has played well below its potential this season, ranking fifth-worst in college football, allowing more than 289 yards per game and surrendering more than 8 yards per completion.
Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price have combined for 8 of Notre Dame’s 9 rushing touchdowns this season, but are yet to really come into their own as what was expected to be one of the country’s most productive backfields.
Where is the money going in this matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Razorbacks?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds and predictions as Notre Dame and Arkansas prepare to meet in this Week 5 college football game.
Notre Dame vs. Arkansas picks, odds
The bookies are still sticking with the Fighting Irish in this test against an SEC foe.
Notre Dame is a 4.5 point favorite against Arkansas, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 64.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -182 and for Arkansas at +150 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -4.5 (-105)
Arkansas: +4.5 (-115)
Over 64.5 points: -115
Under 64.5 points: -105
--
Notre Dame vs. Arkansas trends
Notre Dame is 12-3 against the spread in its last 15 games...
Arkansas is 4-11 against the spread in its last 15 games at home...
The total went over in Notre Dame’s last 5 straight games..
Arkansas is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games overall..
Notre Dame is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games against an SEC opponent...
The total went over in 8 of Arkansas’ last 10 games played in September...
Notre Dame is 8-1 against the spread in its last 9 games played in Week 5...
Arkansas is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games on a Saturday...
Notre Dame is 8-1 against the spread in its last 9 road games...
The total went over in 14 of the Razorbacks’ last 20 home games...
--
Where the money is going
A slight majority of bets expect the Razorbacks to make this a close game against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Arkansas is getting 57 percent of bets to defeat Notre Dame outright in an upset, or to keep the final margin to four points or fewer in defeat.
The other 43 percent of wagers project the Fighting Irish will beat the Razorbacks by at least five points on the road and move to .500 on the year.
--
Notre Dame vs. Arkansas score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a very narrow victory for Notre Dame on the road against this insurgent SEC opponent.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Notre Dame will defeat Arkansas by a projected score of 34 to 31.
- Arkansas +4.5
- Notre Dame -182
- Over 64.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
--
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams